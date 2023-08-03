EXCLUSIVE: What Causes Enlarged Prostate? Check Symptoms And Treatment Methods

Enlarged Prostate, also known as Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), is a common condition that affects a significant number of older men. This condition occurs when the prostate gland, a walnut-sized gland located just below the bladder, grows in size and puts pressure on the urethra. Dr AK Jayaraj, Urologist & Andrologist, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Chennai has shared with Zee News Digital an insight into understanding the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for BPH is crucial for managing this condition effectively.

Causes

Age: Advancing age is the most significant risk factor for developing an enlarged prostate. As men age, hormonal imbalances occur, leading to prostate growth.



Hormonal Changes: An imbalance in hormone levels, particularly the increase in estrogen and dihydrotestosterone (DHT), contributes to the growth of the prostate gland.

Family History: A history in the family of BPH raises the chances of having the illness.

Lifestyle Factors: Sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and poor diet may increase the risk of BPH.

Symptoms

Frequent Urination: Men with BPH often experience the need to urinate more frequently, especially during the night.

Weak Urine Flow: The enlarged prostate can obstruct the urethra, leading to a weak urine stream and difficulty in initiating urination.

Incomplete Emptying of the Bladder: BPH can make it difficult to fully empty the bladder, resulting in a persistent feeling of incomplete urination.

Urinary Tract Infections: The stagnant urine in the bladder increases the risk of urinary tract infections.

Hematuria: BPH may cause blood in the urine, leading to hematuria.

Bladder Stones: In some cases, an enlarged prostate can obstruct urine flow, causing bladder stones to form.

Treatment Methods

Minimally Invasive Procedures: Several minimally invasive procedures are available to treat BPH, including transurethral microwave thermotherapy (TUMT), transurethral needle ablation (TUNA), and laser therapy. These techniques use heat or laser energy to shrink or remove excess prostate tissue.

Surgical Interventions: In severe cases or when other treatments fail, surgical interventions such as transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) or prostatectomy may be necessary to remove the enlarged portion of the prostate gland.

Lifestyle Modifications: Adopting a healthy lifestyle by engaging in regular physical activity, maintaining a balanced diet, and avoiding excessive fluid intake before bedtime can help manage BPH symptoms.

Conclusion

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) is a common condition among ageing men that can significantly impact their quality of life. Understanding the causes and recognizing the symptoms is vital for early diagnosis and effective management. With a range of treatment options available, including medications, minimally invasive procedures, and surgical interventions, men with BPH can find relief and regain control over their urinary function. By making necessary lifestyle modifications and seeking appropriate medical care, individuals with an enlarged prostate can lead a comfortable and fulfilling life.

