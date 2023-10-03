EXCLUSIVE: Why Losing Weight Good For Your Heart Health? 5 Benefits Of Weight Loss For Stronger Cardiovascular System

The human heart is a remarkable organ, tirelessly pumping blood to nourish every cell in our bodies. However, the burden it carries can become overwhelming when excess weight is added to the equation.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News English, Dr. Mohit Tandon, Consultant Non Invasive Cardiologist, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Okhla –New Delhi talks about weight loss and cardiovascular health.

"Cardiovascular disease remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, but the good news is that weight loss can significantly reduce the risk and provide a myriad of benefits for cardiovascular health," says Dr. Mohit.

Weight and Cardiovascular Health

Dr. Tandon mentions, "Excess weight, particularly when it accumulates around the abdominal area, is associated with numerous risk factors that can take a toll on the heart and blood vessels. These include high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, insulin resistance, and diabetes."

5 Benefits of Healthy Weight On Heart Health

When combined, these factors create a perfect storm that increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular conditions. However, shedding those extra pounds can lead to a cascade of positive effects for your cardiovascular system.

1. Improved Blood Pressure

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a silent killer and a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Losing weight, even a modest amount, can help lower blood pressure. This is because excess fat tissue requires more blood to supply oxygen and nutrients, which in turn increases the pressure on artery walls.

2. Reduced Cholesterol Levels

High levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, often called "bad" cholesterol, are strongly linked to atherosclerosis, a condition characterized by plaque buildup in the arteries.

Weight loss has been shown to decrease LDL cholesterol levels and increase high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, the "good" cholesterol, which helps remove excess cholesterol from the bloodstream.

3. Enhanced Insulin Sensitivity

Excess weight is closely related to insulin resistance, a condition in which the body's cells do not respond effectively to insulin, leading to elevated blood sugar levels. This can eventually result in type 2 diabetes, which is a significant risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

Losing weight can improve insulin sensitivity, making it easier for cells to take up glucose from the blood, thus reducing the risk of diabetes and its associated cardiovascular complications.

4. Decreased Inflammation

Chronic inflammation is increasingly recognized as a key player in the development of cardiovascular disease. Fat cells, especially those in visceral fat deposits, release inflammatory molecules that can damage blood vessels and contribute to atherosclerosis.

Weight loss reduces the production of these inflammatory molecules and can decrease overall inflammation in the body, which is beneficial for heart health.

5. Enhanced Heart Function

Carrying excess weight places extra strain on the heart, forcing it to work harder to pump blood throughout the body. Over time, this can lead to an enlarged heart and decreased cardiac function. Weight loss reduces the workload on the heart, allowing it to function more efficiently and effectively.

Losing even a moderate amount of weight can significantly improve blood pressure, cholesterol levels, insulin sensitivity, inflammation, and overall heart function. While the journey to weight loss may require dedication and commitment, the rewards for your cardiovascular health are well worth the effort.

Remember that it's essential to approach weight loss healthily and sustainably, incorporating a balanced diet and regular physical activity into your lifestyle.

Consult with a healthcare professional before starting any weight loss program, as they can provide guidance tailored to your individual needs and circumstances.