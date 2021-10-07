हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Explained: What causes COVID toe condition

Some COVID-19 patients experience redness and swelling of the hands and toes known as chilblain-like lesions or more popularly known as the COVID toe.

Explained: What causes COVID toe condition
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay

London: While dry cough, fever, and shortness of breath are the classic symptoms of COVID-19 infections, some people also experienced redness and swelling of the hands and toes known as chilblain-like lesions.

A new study published in the British Journal of Dermatology explores the underlying mechanisms involved in such conditions, also known as "COVID toes".

In the study, researchers at the University of Paris conducted blood and skin tests and found that two parts of the immune system, which involve mechanisms to fight COVID-19 might be the reason, BBC reported.

One is an anti-viral protein called Type-1 interferon and the other is a type of antibody that mistakenly attacks the person's own cells and tissues, not just the invading virus.

Cells lining small blood vessels supplying the affected areas are also involved, according to researchers from the University of Paris, France.

The team studied 50 people with suspected COVID toe in the spring of 2020, and 13 others with similar chilblains lesions that were not linked to COVID infections because they occurred long before the pandemic began, the report said.

"For most -- like the regular chilblains typically seen during cold spells and in people who have problems with circulation -- the lesions usually go away on their own. But some may need treatment with creams and other drugs," Ivan Bristow, UK podiatrist was quoted as saying.

"The confirmation of the cause will help to develop new treatments to manage it more effectively," he added.

COVID toe, which appears to be a side-effect of the body-switching into attack mode to fight off the virus, can happen at any age but affects children and teenagers more commonly.

For some it is painless but the rash can be extremely sore and itchy with tender blisters and swelling. Some, however, develop painful raised bumps or areas of rough skin and have pus. People suffering from the condition often have none of the classic COVID symptoms which can persist for months or weeks.

The COVID toe condition was very frequent during the early phase of the pandemic but has become less common now. That might be down to more people being vaccinated or having some protection against COVID-19 from past infections, Veronique Bataille, a consultant dermatologist and spokeswoman for the British Skin Foundation, was quoted as saying.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19COVID toecovidchilblain-like lesionsCoronaviruscause of covid toe
Next
Story

Can Vitamin-A nasal drop help regain COVID-related loss of smell?

Must Watch

PT9M17S

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Rave party raids are fake - NCP