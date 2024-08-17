Exploring Breastfeeding Realities: Uncovering Challenges And Myths

Breastfeeding, a natural and fundamental aspect of motherhood, is often depicted as a serene and beautiful experience. While it undoubtedly has numerous benefits for both the mother and the baby, the journey of breastfeeding is also filled with challenges and myths that deserve exploration.

Tanvi Chauhan, Manager (Health & Nutrition ), Save the Children uncovers the challenges and myths of breastfeeding:

Challenges Faced:

Breastfeeding, though natural, is a skill that requires practice and patience. Many new mothers encounter challenges, including sore nipples, engorgement, and latching difficulties.

Postpartum hormonal changes can lead to emotional and physical stress, making the breastfeeding experience overwhelming for some mothers. Additionally, returning to work or other commitments can pose challenges in maintaining a consistent breastfeeding routine.

Learning about breastfeeding, family support, prioritizing self-care during the breastfeeding journey & flexible work arrangements can help in navigating the realities of breastfeeding.

Myths Dispelled:

Myth 1: A mother should not continue breastfeeding if she is sick - Most often, it is safe to continue breastfeeding if the mother is sick. She needs to get herself treated and let her providers know she is breastfeeding, as well as getting rest, and staying hydrated and well-fed. Most often, there are antibodies made that help fight the illness which can be passed on to the infant.

Myth 2: If a mother needs to return to work, she needs to wean her baby - Many mothers continue breastfeeding when they return to work. It can provide challenges, but with the right support and breast pump, it is very doable.

Myth 3: You won’t be able to breastfeed unless you do it straight away- It is easier to get breastfeeding started if you begin in the first hour after birth because a baby’s reflexes are very strong at that time. They are ready to learn to feed at the breast. If you do not latch your baby on right after birth, do it as soon as possible in your situation. If you need help putting your baby to the breast, ask for support from a qualified lactation consultant or other skilled professional. Frequent skin-to-skin contact and putting your baby to the breast will help to get breastfeeding going.

Myth 4: Babies who have been breastfed are clingy- All babies are different. Some are clingy and some are not, no matter how they are fed. Breastfeeding provides not only the best nutrition for infants but is also important for their developing brain. Breastfed babies are held a lot and because of this, breastfeeding has been shown to enhance bonding with their mother.

Myth 5: Stop breastfeeding if your child has diarrhea- The truth is that breastfeeding is the optimal medicine for your sick child. This is because certain substances in your milk protect your baby’s digestive system and help combat illnesses. Moreover, it is easily digested by your baby as compared to other milk. Breast milk also ensures your baby is not dehydrated due to loss of water.

Myth 6: Any expressed breast milk is immediately spoiled Expression of breast milk is required in the following situations- feeding sick or low-birth-weight babies, maintaining milk production, to relief engorgement, and working mothers. The expressed breast milk should be kept in a clean tightly covered container. The storage is either at room temperature, up to 4 h, or in the refrigerator, up to 96 h. If milk needs to be warmed, it should be placed in a bowl of warm water.