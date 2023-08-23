Eye Flu Care: 5 Ayurvedic Tips For Quick Recovery From Conjunctivitis, Expert Shares Precautions

Over the past few weeks, there has been an increase in the number of conjunctivitis and eye flu patients in Delhi and the surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall. It's still fairly easy to get this extremely infectious disease despite all the safety precautions. Conjunctivitis can make your eyes uncomfortable by making them red, itching, and sticky while also distorting your vision. While your eyes are healing from the infection, you must take proper care of them.

These days, eye flu is widespread during the monsoon. While standard measures are widely understood, Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, an eye specialist and the director of Dr Basu Eye Hospital, stresses the importance of following certain precautions to prevent the spread of this viral infection.

What is Eye Flu and How Does it Spread?

Dr Mandeep says, "Eye Flu is commonly known as pink eye, a problematic eye condition that can cause discomfort and irritation in daily life. On average 100 cases are reported All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)in Delhi. According to medical professionals and health experts, the monsoon season is often a catalyst for rising Conjunctivitis every year."

"Along with the treatment and during the recovery phase, it is crucial to take certain precautions to ensure a smooth and complete recovery from eye flu. However, with nonstop rains and flooding this year, there has been an increase in cases of eye flu," comments Dr Basu.

Also Read: Enhancing Cognitive Abilities Through Physical Fitness: The Powerful Connection Between Daily Movement And Mental Health

Signs and Symptoms of Eye Flu

Dr Mandeep highlights, "Usually, symptoms and eye history are used to diagnose an eye infection. The doctor may occasionally request a sample of the fluid from your eyes so that it can be examined for any allergies."

Redness: Due to the inflammation caused by the viral infection, the eyes may seem pink.

Itching: The affected eyes may experience constant itching, which can be uncomfortable and cause rubbing.

Watering: An excessive watery discharge is a typical sign of this eye condition.

Discharge: Especially after waking up, the eyes may discharge a sticky, yellowish liquid.

Sensitivity to Light: Some people may have photophobia or sensitivity to light.

Blurred eyesight: Occasionally, it may result in blurred vision or a gritty eye feeling.

However, there are several Ayurvedic practices that can aid in preventing the worsening of eye infections.

Ayurveda and its Role in the Recovery From Eye Flu

Dr Mandeep talks about the significance and role Ayurveda plays in the recovery of pink eye or conjunctivitis by saying that Ayurveda is not just a science of holistic health; it is also a way of a perfect life that maintains the equilibrium of the mind, body, and soul. Ayurvedic principles state that each person is a unique individual with a unique set of traits.

Also Read: Monsoon Skincare Tips: 7 Essential Items To Carry While Travelling For Clear, Oil-Free Skin

"Ayurveda to know the cause of the illness rather than providing the treatment merely based on symptoms. two people with the same condition but due to different physiologies, may respond differently to treatment. After recovering from Conjunctivitis, taking special care of the eyes is essential to promote healing and ensure eye health," says Dr Basu.

Ayurvedic Tips For Recovery From Eye Flu

Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, Eye Specialist & Director of Dr Basu Eye Hospital shares some tips that Ayurveda recommends during the recovery from eye flu are as follows:

Dietary Adjustments (Aahar)

Start consuming certain foods that can be beneficial. Include ghee, milk, honey, red rice, wheat, Triphala (a blend of three fruits), pomegranate, carrots, and leafy vegetables in your daily meals.

Start with a habit of taking a pinch of turmeric in your warm milk while consuming it before bedtime. Turmeric contains curcumin, which is beneficial for eye health and has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Also, you can mix a teaspoon of raw honey in warm water or herbal tea. Honey's natural antimicrobial properties can support overall well-being, including your eyes.

Lifestyle Modifications (Vihar)

Changing your daily routine can positively impact you. Practising good personal hygiene habits, such as refraining from touching your eyes, washing your hands regularly, not sharing towels, avoiding eye makeup, and even abstaining from wearing contact lenses, can contribute to maintaining eye health.

Netra Tarpana This is an Ayurvedic therapy where medicated ghee is poured into the eyes to nourish and rejuvenate them. A trained Ayurvedic practitioner usually does this treatment.

Cool and warm compress

Using cool and warm compresses can help reduce swelling and soothe irritated eyes. For a cool compress, dampen a clean cloth with cool water and place it over your closed eyes for a few minutes.

Repeat several times a day for relief. Furthermore, for a warm compress, soak a clean cloth in warm water, close your eyes, and apply the cloth to your eyes. Keep the compress on as long as needed to improve symptoms and comfort.

Ayurvedic eye drop

Consider using natural Ayurvedic eye drops to effectively treat pink eye and prevent eye infections and allergies. These drops are both therapeutic and symptom-relieving, providing comprehensive eye care.

Triphala Eye Wash

Triphala is a combination of three fruits known for its anti-microbial properties. Using it to rinse the eyes can help reduce pain and dryness. Eye Flu is a contagious disease which, once treated, should not be taken lightly, and proper steps should be followed during the recovery phase.

One must effectively manage Conjunctivitis and lessen its negative effects on eye health by practising excellent hygiene, taking precautions, and receiving prompt treatment.