Frozen shoulders may not be fatal, but it's a debilitating condition nevertheless. Also known as adhesive capsulitis, frozen shoulder is a condition where a patient experiences shoulder discomfort while doing basic, day-to-day activities like reaching overhead, into a back pocket, or clothing yourself. "It is a painful and restricting illness that primarily affects the shoulder joint, causing stiffness, and pain, and gradually reduces the movement in the shoulder. This medical condition can have a significant influence on a person's quality of life, making their everyday simple tasks difficult," says Dr Himanshu Gupta, MS. MCh Orth Specialized in Joint Replacement, Arthroscopy, and Sports Injury from AmiCare Hospital. It mostly happens to people who are in the ages of 40-60. The doctor talks about how emerging therapies can help in frozen shoulder treatment.

Platelet-Rich Plasma Therapy

Dr Himanshu Gupta says that currently, platelet-rich plasma injections can be used to treat conditions like frozen shoulders. "In this therapy, a patient's blood is used to gather platelets, which are high in growth factors. The produced PRP is then injected into the damaged shoulder joint, promoting tissue healing and decreasing inflammation. Studies have shown promising outcomes in enhancing range of motion and relieving discomfort in people with frozen shoulders. According to one study, a patient received PRP treatment after experiencing symptoms for seven months. His pain level decreased by 60% after the first session," shares Dr Gupta.

Physiotherapy With NSAIDs

Physical therapy often serves as an essential component of treatment, with an emphasis on stretching exercises to restore flexibility and it also relieves pain and improves functional motion, says Dr Gupta. He adds, "Combining physical therapy and NSAIDs Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs is more beneficial in managing pain than using NSAIDs alone. This holistic approach incorporates numerous treatments and emerges as a comprehensive strategy for dealing with a frozen shoulder, stressing the linked benefits of physical therapies and medication."

Cold Laser Treatment

Cold laser or low-level laser therapy is an effective therapy used for centuries for frozen shoulders since it focuses on reducing joint stiffness and inflammation, says Dr Gupta. "It focuses on the shoulder joint, promoting circulation and laser radiation to reduce inflammation, and discomfort, and increase cellular activity, making it a simple and effective option for dealing with a frozen shoulder. It is a safe, painless method of increasing blood flow that promotes healing in the body and can be used for both acute and chronic medical conditions," explains Dr Gupta.

Surgical Involvement

When non-surgical treatments do not improve the patient's quality of life then the various surgical options are considered. "Arthroscopic Capsular Release is a form of surgery that uses minimally invasive procedures to release tight tissues around the joint which decreases stiffness. When symptoms like a frozen shoulder develop and complicate daily tasks these treatments which are specific to each individual's needs, seek to provide focused relief while improving shoulder function and contributing to overall well-being. The primary objective of surgery is to strengthen the shoulder joint or to heal damaged tissues which usually can take up to three months," says Dr Gupta.

It is always recommended to contact a healthcare expert to identify the most appropriate method of treatment for your specific problem. "Diabetics are most susceptible to frozen shoulder issues, with 30% of patients expected to have this once or more in their lifetime especially those over the age of 50, along with hypothyroidism which causes a 21% prevalence, particularly in women," explains Dr Gupta.