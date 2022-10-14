Gambia cough syrup deaths: Jaishankar speaks to Gambian counterpart on kids' death, assures serious investigation

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar on Thursday spoke to his Gambian counterpart Dr Mamadou Tangara and conveyed condolences on the deaths of young children allegedly linked to the contaminated cough syrups produced in India. He assured Tangara that serious investigation is being undertaken by appropriate authorities in India to ascertain the facts over World Health Organisation alerts of India-made cough and cold syrups "potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 children`s death".



"In a telecon with Gambian FM Dr Mamadou Tangara, conveyed our deepest condolences on the deaths of young children recently. Underlined that matter is being seriously investigated by appropriate authorities. We agreed to remain in touch," the Minister said in a tweet.

The World Health Organisation had issued an alert on four India-made cough and cold syrups "potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children in Gambia".



Meanwhile, the centre has formed a four-member panel to analyse and examine the detailed report shared by the World Health Organisation on the issue. The committee will examine and analyse adverse event reports, causal relationships and all related details shared by WHO, and will suitably advise and recommend to the DCGI about the further course of action. The committee will be chaired by Dr Y.K Gupta, Vice Chairperson, Standing National Committee on Medicines.

