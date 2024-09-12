Ghee vs Butter: Which Is The Healthier Choice? Nutritionist Says...

Ghee and butter are staples in Indian households and while both are derived from milk, they have distinct nutritional profiles and health benefits. As the debate continues over which is the healthier choice, Dietitian Parmeet Kaur, Head Nutritionist and Dietitian, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, points out the essential differences and benefits of both and the impact on health.

Ghee And Butter: Essential Components

Ghee, also known as clarified butter, is made by heating butter to remove its milk solids and water, leaving behind a concentrated source of fat. Traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine, ghee is revered for its therapeutic properties.

Butter is made by churning cream or milk, resulting in a rich, creamy product that contains fat, water, and milk solids. It’s commonly used in baking, cooking, and as a spread.

Ghee vs Butter: 10 Points Of Comparison

Parmeet Kaur compares the two milk products based on 10 points. Read On:

1. Nutritional Composition



- Ghee: Contains no lactose or casein, making it suitable for those with lactose intolerance or dairy allergies. It is rich in fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K.

- Butter: Contains small amounts of lactose and casein. It also provides vitamins A, D, E, and K but in slightly lower concentrations compared to ghee.

2. Fat Content



- Ghee: Higher in saturated fats compared to butter, but also contains medium-chain fatty acids, which are easier to digest and may be used for energy rather than stored as fat.

- Butter: Contains both saturated and unsaturated fats. The saturated fats in butter can contribute to increased cholesterol levels if consumed in excess.

3. Caloric Value

- Ghee: More calorie-dense than butter. A tablespoon of ghee contains about 120 calories.

- Butter: Slightly lower in calories. A tablespoon of butter contains about 102 calories.

4. Smoke Point



- Ghee: Has a higher smoke point (around 485°F or 252°C), making it suitable for high-heat cooking without breaking down into harmful compounds.

- Butter: Lower smoke point (around 350°F or 177°C), making it less ideal for high-heat cooking and more suitable for baking and sautéing at lower temperatures.

5. Flavour And Texture



- Ghee: Offers a nutty, aromatic flavour and a smooth texture, which can enhance the taste of dishes.

- Butter: Provides a rich, creamy flavour and smooth texture, widely preferred in baking and spreading.

6. Digestibility



- Ghee: Easier to digest due to the absence of lactose and casein, and the presence of short- and medium-chain fatty acids.

- Butter: May cause digestive issues in individuals with lactose intolerance or dairy allergies.

7. Health Benefits



- Ghee: Known for its anti-inflammatory properties and is often used in Ayurvedic practices for its potential to improve digestion, enhance immunity, and promote overall well-being.

- Butter: Contains butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that supports gut health and has anti-inflammatory properties, but in smaller amounts compared to ghee.

8. Shelf Life



- Ghee: Longer shelf life, as it can be stored at room temperature for several months without getting spoiled, due to the absence of water content.

- Butter: Shorter shelf life and requires refrigeration to prevent spoilage.

9. Heart Health



- Ghee: Contains higher levels of saturated fats, which can increase cholesterol levels if consumed excessively. However, the presence of conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) may offer some heart-protective benefits.

- Butter: Also high in saturated fats, which can contribute to heart disease if not consumed in moderation. However, it contains lower levels of CLA compared to ghee.

10. Culinary Uses



- Ghee: Versatile and can be used in frying, roasting, and sautéing due to its high smoke point. Its rich flavor enhances traditional dishes, especially in Indian cuisine.

- Butter: Ideal for baking, spreading on bread, and sautéing at lower temperatures. It’s a key ingredient in many Western recipes.

Is Ghee Better Or Butter - Final Verdict

Both ghee and butter have their unique benefits and potential drawbacks. "Ghee is a better choice for high-heat cooking, those with lactose intolerance, and individuals seeking certain health benefits associated with traditional Ayurvedic practices. Butter, on the other hand, is excellent for baking and as a spread but should be consumed in moderation due to its lactose content and potential impact on cholesterol levels," says Dietitian Parmeet Kaur. She adds, "Ultimately, the choice between ghee and butter depends on individual health goals, dietary restrictions, and culinary preferences. Moderation is key, as excessive consumption of either can lead to health issues."