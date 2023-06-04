Glaucoma Care: Caregivers Role In Helping Patients Cope With The Condition

Glaucoma is an eye infection that is commonly associated with increased intraocular pressure, where damage to the eye (optic) nerve can result in vision loss.

What causes Glaucoma?

The primary cause of glaucoma is an increase in intraocular pressure in the eye. Less frequent reasons include inflammatory infections, clogged blood vessels inside the eye, infections of the eye, chemical harm to the eye, and blocked blood vessels. Although it often affects both eyes, it may be more severe in one than the other.

Types of Glaucoma

There are two main types-

Open Angle Glaucoma: It occurs when a portion of the eye's regular drainage system becomes clogged, which leads to an increase in pressure inside the eye. Glaucoma of this kind advances extremely slowly.

Closed Angle Glaucoma: It is a rarer kind of glaucoma. The clogged drainage tubes that cause it create an abrupt increase in intraocular pressure. Glaucoma of this kind progresses quite fast. Acute or narrow angle glaucoma are other names for it.

According to the National Eye Institute, vision loss puts adults over 65 at risk for mental health problems including sadness and anxiety. The ophthalmologist may play a significant part in this situation by making sure that in addition to assisting the patient in understanding the therapy, they are also able to assure the elderly's mental wellbeing.

Here are some ways to help you be an effective caregiver to a parent or loved one who has Glaucoma.

Dr. Medha Prabhudesai, Consultant – Glaucoma, Prabhudesai Eye Clinic says, "As a doctor, I have witnessed the profound impact of counselling and the instrumental role of caregivers in encouraging glaucoma patients to cope with their condition. Beyond the physical manifestations of this chronic disease, glaucoma poses significant emotional and psychological challenges for patients, often leading to feelings of fear, anxiety, and isolation."

Counselling serves as a guiding light, providing aid, education, and coping strategies to navigate the complexities of glaucoma. By addressing patients' fears and uncertainties, we empower them to embrace their condition and actively participate in their care. Furthermore, caregivers play a vital role in this journey, offering unwavering compassion, and encouragement.

Together, counselling and the caregiver's role creates a nurturing environment where patients can express their concerns, seek solace, and develop resilience. They inspire hope and instil a sense of normalcy amidst the challenges.

By fostering open communication, empathy, and education, we empower glaucoma patients to adapt, thrive, and live fulfilling lives despite their diagnosis. Together, we can illuminate the path towards a brighter future for those affected by glaucoma.

Dr Lingam Vijaya, Glaucoma Specialist, Sankara Nethralaya also adds, "Caregivers play an immense role in supporting glaucoma patients as they navigate the challenges of their condition. The caregiver's role extends far beyond physical assistance and encompasses patronage, responsiveness, and unwavering encouragement."

Caring for someone with glaucoma requires a deep understanding of the impact the disease has on their daily life and their overall well-being. They have to give reassurance, listen attentively to the patient’s concerns, and lend them a hand in coping with the emotional rollercoaster that often accompanies this silent thief of sight.

Moreover, caregivers serve as advocates, who ensure patients adhere to their treatment plans, reminding them of medication schedules, and accompanying them to medical appointments. They render an invaluable source of strength and comfort during moments of uncertainty and guide them in having a positive outlook on life despite the challenges.

In the journey of glaucoma management, the caregiver's role is indispensable. Their understanding and commitment make a remarkable difference in the lives of patients, assuring them that they are not alone in their journey.