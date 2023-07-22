Unlocking The Power of Green Banana: 5 Reasons Why It’s A Must-Have For Your Health And Well-Being

Bananas are the go-to fruit for many. It comes with plenty of potassium, fibre, and several other essential nutrients. Also, it tastes good, making it a delicious fruit. On the other hand, green bananas or unripe bananas do not have a great taste and, therefore, people avoid consuming them. Not many know that raw bananas have many health benefits. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in a recent Instagram post, explored the many benefits of green bananas as she mentioned, "Do not go by its taste! The benefits of green banana may surprise you."

Here’s we uncover the benefits of raw bananas:

Aids digestion: In her Instagram post, the nutritionist explained that green banana contains the highest percentage of bound phenolics compounds. These bound phytochemicals in bananas help in digestion. Also, the phytochemicals released after digestion by bacteria flora also have health benefits.



Maintain blood sugar levels: Green bananas have lesser sugary content than yellow bananas. Green bananas also contain pectin and resistant starch that play an essential role in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. Also, unripe green bananas have a low value of glycemic index, with a value of 30.

Reduce inflammation: Antioxidants in green bananas help protect the body against free radicals. Not only this, it also prevents oxidative damage to healthy cells. Bio-active compounds like vitamin C, beta-carotene, and other phytonutrients like lutein and zeaxanthin present in raw bananas reduce inflammation.

Weight-loss: Both resistant starch and pectin found in green bananas are linked to an increased feeling of fullness after meals. They can suppress your appetite and the high fibre content promotes satiety. This leads to consumption of fewer calories in a day ultimately contributing to weight loss.

Maintains heart health: Green bananas contain an impressive amount of heart-friendly nutrients. It is an excellent source of potassium making it a natural vasodilator. This helps the muscles to contract. Moreover, it also regulates blood pressure while maintaining heart rhythm.