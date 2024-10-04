Hair Loss: Debunking Common Myths And Revealing The Facts

Hair loss is a common concern affecting many people today. While losing 50-100 strands of hair daily is normal, more than that may raise concerns. However, many are unaware of the real causes of hair loss. The internet is full of misinformation, leading people to believe in myths and try self-medication, which often worsens the condition.

Dr. BL Jangid, Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon at SkinQure Clinic, Delhi, debunks common myths about hair loss and clarifies the facts.

Myth 1: Trimming Hair Frequently Makes It Grow Faster

No, frequent trimming doesn’t accelerate hair growth. Hair growth happens at the roots, not the tips. While trimming helps avoid split ends and reduces breakage, it won’t speed up the growth process.

Myth 2: Shampooing Daily Promotes Hair Growth

Caring for the scalp is important, but daily shampooing isn’t beneficial. Shampooing every day strips the scalp of natural oils, causing dryness and damage, which can contribute to hair loss. Your washing routine should be based on your hair type and individual needs.

Myth 3: Scalp Massage Can Cure Baldness

No, scalp massages don’t stimulate hair growth or cure baldness. While they can improve blood flow, the underlying causes of hair loss—such as lifestyle factors, hormonal imbalances, genetics, or environmental influences—require professional treatment. Consulting a hair specialist is key to addressing the root cause.

Myth 4: Men Are More Prone to Hair Loss Than Women

Both men and women can experience hair loss. Men tend to lose hair starting at the crown and hairline, while women typically experience diffuse thinning across the scalp.

Myth 5: Hair Loss Is Primarily Genetic

While genetics do play a role in hair loss, they aren’t the sole cause. Factors like hormonal imbalances, vitamin deficiencies, health conditions, and stress can also contribute to hair loss.

Myth 6: Hair Loss Cannot Be Prevented

Genetic hair loss, such as male pattern baldness, cannot be entirely cured, but there are treatments available that have proven to slow the process and stimulate hair growth and thickness.

If you're facing hair loss, seeking professional advice is essential for an accurate diagnosis and a personalized treatment plan. Relying on online solutions may worsen the condition. Understanding and addressing the true cause is crucial to preventing further hair loss.