Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2802500https://zeenews.india.com/health/hair-loss-debunking-common-myths-and-revealing-the-facts-2802500
NewsHealth
HAIR LOSS FACTS

Hair Loss: Debunking Common Myths And Revealing The Facts

Uncover the truth behind hair loss with expert insights from Dr. BL Jangid, as he separates fact from fiction in common hair care myths. 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 04:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hair Loss: Debunking Common Myths And Revealing The Facts Pic Credit: Freepik

Hair loss is a common concern affecting many people today. While losing 50-100 strands of hair daily is normal, more than that may raise concerns. However, many are unaware of the real causes of hair loss. The internet is full of misinformation, leading people to believe in myths and try self-medication, which often worsens the condition.

Dr. BL Jangid, Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon at SkinQure Clinic, Delhi, debunks common myths about hair loss and clarifies the facts. 

Myth 1: Trimming Hair Frequently Makes It Grow Faster 

No, frequent trimming doesn’t accelerate hair growth. Hair growth happens at the roots, not the tips. While trimming helps avoid split ends and reduces breakage, it won’t speed up the growth process. 

Myth 2: Shampooing Daily Promotes Hair Growth   

Caring for the scalp is important, but daily shampooing isn’t beneficial. Shampooing every day strips the scalp of natural oils, causing dryness and damage, which can contribute to hair loss. Your washing routine should be based on your hair type and individual needs. 

Myth 3: Scalp Massage Can Cure Baldness   

No, scalp massages don’t stimulate hair growth or cure baldness. While they can improve blood flow, the underlying causes of hair loss—such as lifestyle factors, hormonal imbalances, genetics, or environmental influences—require professional treatment. Consulting a hair specialist is key to addressing the root cause. 

Myth 4: Men Are More Prone to Hair Loss Than Women   

Both men and women can experience hair loss. Men tend to lose hair starting at the crown and hairline, while women typically experience diffuse thinning across the scalp. 

Myth 5: Hair Loss Is Primarily Genetic   

While genetics do play a role in hair loss, they aren’t the sole cause. Factors like hormonal imbalances, vitamin deficiencies, health conditions, and stress can also contribute to hair loss. 

Myth 6: Hair Loss Cannot Be Prevented   

Genetic hair loss, such as male pattern baldness, cannot be entirely cured, but there are treatments available that have proven to slow the process and stimulate hair growth and thickness. 

If you're facing hair loss, seeking professional advice is essential for an accurate diagnosis and a personalized treatment plan. Relying on online solutions may worsen the condition. Understanding and addressing the true cause is crucial to preventing further hair loss. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is your cake poisoning you?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the agenda behind opposition to Sai's Idol?
DNA Video
DNA: Baba Bageshwar Questions "Hawas Ka Pujari" dialogue
DNA Video
DNA: Sai Baba Statues Removed from 14 Varanasi Temples
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Sharma Family Exposed as Pakistanis in Bengaluru
DNA Video
DNA: BJP Leader's Cow Urine Demand for Garba Entry Sparks Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Nasrallah Killed - Who Are People Mourning a Terrorist's Death in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Laddu Case - SC Questions Allegations of Contaminated Ghee
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Mourns Terrorist's Death, Nasrallah's 'Funeral' Sparks Protests
DNA Video
DNA: Special 26 Script Recreated-- Fake SBI Branch in Chhattisgarh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK