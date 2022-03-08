Haircare Tips: 5 benefits of using Amla for long, strong and thick hair!

New Delhi: Who doesn't wish for long, strong and thick hair? However, in today's fast life, it is very important to maintain a healthy routine that takes care of our hair and skin. To boost your hair growth, some naani ke desi nuskhe can come in handy.

BENEFITS OF AMLA OR INDIAN GOOSEBERRY

Amla or Indian gooseberry is an excellent source to improve hair health. It is said that this edible fruit stimulates hair growth and improves its quality as well.

- Amla is rich in calcium, and Vitamin C which creates antioxidants in the body.

- Amla oil can be easily made at home.

- Amla also prevents dandruff and dry scalp.

- Amla oil massage on the scalp strengthens the follicles, and vitamin C prevents premature greying.

- Amla is low on calories and high on healing benefits.

(NOTE: This is based on information available online and is not medical advice. Please consult your doctor for any special treatment and do a patch-test on hair before applying any oil or homemade item.)