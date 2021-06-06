Health benefits of Cardamom: From fighting ulcers to lowering blood pressure

New Delhi: Queen of spices or cardamom is used in both sweet and savoury food items to enhance its flavours. This Indian-origin spice is basically a small aromatic seed pod that has been used for a long time in Asian food preparations.

Below are some amazing health benefits of cardamom.

1. Helps in managing blood pressure levels

Cardamoms are rich in antioxidants which help in lowering blood pressure. Cardamom also has a diuretic effect, which means it can promote urination to remove water that builds up in your body, thus aiding in lowering blood pressure levels.

2. Cardamom has anti-inflammatory effects

The high antioxidant levels in cardamom can help protect cells from damage and stop inflammation from occurring.

3. Cardamom is good for Ulcers

According to the test-tube research, cardamom can protect against Helicobacter pylori, a bacteria linked to the development of most stomach ulcer issues.

4. Can improve breathing

The aroma of cardamom can help your body better inhale oxygen during exercise. In one study, a group of participants was asked to inhale cardamom essential oil for one minute before walking on a treadmill for 15-minute intervals and another group was not. The group that inhaled cardamom essential oil had a significantly higher oxygen uptake compared to the other group.

5. It is a good mouth freshener

Chewing cardamom helps get you rid of bad breath and leaves behind a cooling effect in your mouth. It is used as a natural mouth freshener by many people.