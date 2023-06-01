Health Problems Due To Excessive Heat: Expert Shares Tips To Stay Safe This Summer

As the summer heat intensifies in North India, there is a significant increase in temperature during afternoon hours, posing various heat-related risks. Conditions such as heat stroke, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and other health complications may arise. It is crucial to seek immediate medical assistance as heat stroke is a medical emergency that can result in severe consequences or even death without prompt treatment. Over the last few days, a spike in the number of cases of diarrhoea, gastroenteritis, typhoid, heat stroke, and the viral fever has been noted.

The more active you are in high temperatures, the more likely you are to get a heat-related illness. The elderly, young children, and people with chronic conditions are more likely to get heat-related illnesses and become ill more quickly compared to healthy adults. Hence, it is essential to take the necessary precautions to stay safe during the summer season. From consuming fluids properly to donning lightweight and loose attire in light shades, plan outdoor engagements during cooler periods, and shield yourself from the sun.

Dr Rajinder Kumar Singal, Senior Director and HOD- Internal Medicine, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital explains common health problems caused due to excessive heat and tips to stay safe.

Heat Exhaustion

Dr Singal explains heat exhaustion is a mild heat-related illness that occurs at hot temperatures and when you do not drink enough water or other non-alcoholic fluids. People at the highest risk for heat exhaustion are the elderly, those with high blood pressure, and those working or exercising in the heat.

Heat Stroke

Dr Singal shares, heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke, a serious heat-related illness. Heat stroke is when the body's temperature rises quickly, and your body cannot cool itself down.

Seek medical help immediately. Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not provided.

5 Tips To Stay Safe From Heat During Summers

Dr Singal shares the following tips and ways to stay safe this summer season:

Stay Hydrated

To combat the scorching heat of a heat wave, it is essential to keep yourself well-hydrated and incorporate foods that aid in reducing body temperature. Adequate water intake is crucial to replenish the fluids lost through sweat and consuming around two liters of water daily is recommended.

Eat Fresh

Opting for fresh fruits and vegetables is an excellent way to stay hydrated, as they are not only rich in water content but also packed with essential nutrients. Indian cuisine provides a diverse range of food options that are ideal for hot summer days.

Wear Breathable Outfits

During the summer months, it is crucial to make certain lifestyle adjustments. Opt for loose-fitting and light-colored clothing to prevent excessive sweating. Cool down by taking lukewarm showers.

Opt for breathable fabrics in light colors, such as sleeveless or loose-sleeved garments. Choose loose-fitting clothing that allows air circulation. Swap out jeans for lightweight cotton or linen pants for enhanced comfort.

Limit Intake Of Hot Beverages

Limit the intake of tea, coffee, and alcohol. Opt for light meals and steer clear of processed and salty foods.

Summer Diet

Beat the summer heat and maintain good health by incorporating refreshing foods like watermelons, musk melons, leafy greens, buttermilk, mangoes, lemons, curd, coconut, and mint into your diet. On the other hand, it is advisable to avoid coffee, pickles, soda, excessive fruit juices, alcohol, high salt intake, milkshakes, fried food, and junk food to stay in top form.