The scorching heat, contaminated food and water are some of the high-risk factors causing the rise in the number of infection cases being reported across the country. Doctors at many hospitals report about 25-30% increase in the number of gastroenteritis cases in the last couple of weeks. Patients are seeking treatment for stomach infection, dehydration, fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, mouth ulcers and severe symptoms of typhoid as well.

Dr Neeraj Kumar Tulara - General Medicine & Infectious disease specialist, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai says, "I see that transmission of typhoid fever and gastroenteritis during the summer is growing quickly. These surges simply stem from several factors such as higher contamination levels in food and water as a result of more intense heat as well as a rise in the number of outdoor activities and viruses and bacteria such as staphylococci that do well at higher temperatures."

As per experts, bacterial pathogens such as Salmonella, Staphylococcus aureus, and Escherichia coli (E coli) are among India’s most common causes of food poisoning.

Precations To Take To Avoid Stomach Infections

According to Dr Neeraj, the ideal thing we can use to be safe is to have preventative precautions.

- First, be certain that drinking water is purified and that the food is prepared adequately.

- Avoid the consumption of undercooked/ raw food; go for fresh self - produced meals.

- Besides, ensure personal hygiene practices by washing hands often, especially before meals or food handling.

- Regardless of whether you are suffering from high fever, sharp abdominal pains, diarrhoea and/or vomiting or you are witnessing someone close to you going through all these, you must seek medical attention immediately.

"They can be signs of typhoid or gastroenteritis, and early diagnosis and treatment are significant factors that influence the recovery time. Be aware that water is essential and drink a lot of fluids. Consult your health practitioner, if your condition gets worse and you don't feel well. Such precautionary steps along with medical aid when needed will certainly keep you and your beloved healthy during the summer seasons," concludes Dr Neeraj.

During the summer season, one of the leading causes of gastroenteritis is water and food contamination which often leads to typhoid-like symptoms. Doctors warn that dehydration can make your health worse in many cases.