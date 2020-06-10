Here are some dermatologist approved skin care tips for summer

As the mercury rises with it comes skin problems that arise of constant perspiration and heatwave conditions. Summer means pale, dull or red and chapped skin which is very common in these months. As recommended by Omer Ibrahim, a board-certified dermatologist and codirector of clinical research at Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology to Allure.com.

Here are a few tips for a shinning, bright skin during the summers:

Light cleanser: The heat and humidity of summer means a heavier cleanser (think cream or oil cleanser) can be swapped for a more gentle, foaming option.

Skin Hydration: One of the most important skin routine is to hydrate the skin at regular intervals. A simple process like rubbling plain yogurt will help in restoring the skins natural colour. Also, aloe vera gel is a good option too.

Use Sunscreen: One of the most effective way to fight the sun is to apply a sunscreen, its ingredients brekas down sun exposure on the skin. And it can be reapplied at regular intervals.

Cleansing: Apart from the heat, the pollution too can get your skin to look pale and dull. Facial wipes are handy and give the face a quick refresh.

Drinking water: Drinking lots of water will also give high results on your skin. The aim is to drink at least eight glasses of water a day.

Short, quick baths: It is recommended to keep bath time short to around four to five minutes. Taking too many baths or bathing in hot water can lead to over-drying of skin and may even cause inflammation or worse eczema, some experts say.