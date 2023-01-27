High Blood Pressure Management: 7 Effective Ayurvedic Remedies to Treat Hypertension at Home

High blood pressure treatment at home: The amount of blood your heart pumps and the degree of resistance to blood flow in your arteries work together to determine your blood pressure. Your blood pressure will increase if your arteries are narrower and your heart pumps more blood.

One of the most prevalent medical illnesses, hypertension, or high blood pressure, is characterised by a blood pressure that is too high to prevent heart disease from developing in the arteries. While there may not be any specific symptoms of high blood pressure, some of them could include headaches, shortness of breath, or nosebleeds.

Here are some Ayurvedic remedies you must follow along with your prescribed medication, check the list below:

1. Honey water is reportedly helpful as per ayurveda. All you have to do is mix a cup of hot water with a spoonful of honey and five to ten drops of apple cider vinegar. On an empty stomach, consume it in the morning. This drink supports vasodilation, lowers cholesterol, and lowers blood pressure.

2. According to Ayurveda, those who have hypertension should stay away from salt, fatty and fried foods, and hot, spicy foods because they are all known to make the condition worse.

3. Start eating some soup made with moong dal and seasoning it with a little turmeric, cumin, and coriander. Moong dal aids in lowering high blood pressure.

4. One cup of freshly squeezed peach juice combined with a teaspoon of coriander (dhania) and a dash of cardamom (elaichi). You can consume this mixture up to two or three times daily to lower your blood pressure.

Also Read: High blood pressure: Symptoms, causes and treatment of hypertension- tips to manage BP

5. Mix orange juice and coconut water in a 2:1 ratio. At least twice or three times a day, drink half to one cup.

6. Ayurveda advises using this plant concoction as a remedy. Combine hawthorn berries (jamun), passion flowers (Krishna phal), and punarnava (hogweed) in equal amounts (two parts). Half a teaspoon of this combination should be infused for five to ten minutes in a cup of hot water. After lunch and dinner, sip this tea to maintain healthy blood pressure levels.

7. It is believed that cucumber raita acts as a potent diuretic, regulating both blood pressure and digestive health.

Also Read: High blood sugar: THESE warning signs indicate the symptoms of hyperglycemia

Before making the switch to these high blood pressure treatments, be sure to consult with a doctor or a certified Ayurvedic expert.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information and does not substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)