High Blood Sugar Control: 5 Healthy Fat Foods For Diabetics During Monsoon

Diabetes is becoming a bigger problem among teens and young people as well as the elderly due to its prevalence. Therefore, everyone should take it rather seriously. For those who are unaware, diabetes alters how your body utilises and controls glucose.

Diabetes is a condition characterised by rapid increase in blood glucose levels. Although there is no permanent cure for this condition, experts advise adopting some dietary adjustments that can help control blood sugar. If we do not pay attention to our food and overlook this problem, it may lead to a number of additional health problems that should be avoided at all costs.

There are various superfoods that you can readily find in your kitchen that can work wonders for people with diabetes.

If untreated, it could potentially lead to other health problems. But don't worry! There are many food items that can assist you in naturally controlling your blood sugar levels.

As the monsoon season approaches, nature showers us with a plethora of colourful fruits, seeds, nuts, and other food items that are bursting with vital vitamins, minerals, and nutrients.

The selection of foods with a low glycemic index becomes essential for those who are controlling their diabetes. So, for individuals who have diabetes, here is a carefully curated list of healthy fats that are low in glycemic index.

5 Healthy Fat Sources For Diabetes Management

Almonds- Rich in Monounsaturated fats, which can have a positive effect on blood sugar control & insulin sensitivity.

Flax Seeds- One of the richest plant-based sources of Omega-3. Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties & may help improve insulin sensitivity.

Walnuts- Rich in healthy fats, including Monounsaturated fats & Polyunsaturated fats, particularly Omega-3 fatty acids. Shown to positively affect heart health & may help improve insulin sensitivity.

Fatty Fish- Fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, sardines, & trout are excellent sources of Omega-3 fatty acids.

Olive Oil- Rich in Monounsaturated fats. These fats are considered heart-healthy & can help improve insulin sensitivity & blood sugar control.

These superfoods are a perfect fit for your everyday diet and are suitable for diabetics.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)