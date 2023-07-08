Flirting With Desserts: 5 Amazing Spots To Indulge Your Sweet Tooth In India

Top Travel destinations in India: India enjoys its sweets. We have a wide selection of sweets available for us to eat for any occasion. Sweets are considered lucky and a portent of happiness by the locals.

Desserts mark the conclusion of our farewells and the commencement of our new beginnings. At every one of our events and gatherings, there is something sinfully delectable to eat.

Booking.com provides a list of worthwhile travel spots in India in honour of Chocolate, these locations sate your hunger for chocolate since they are renowned for their distinctive experiences, tastes, and cultural history.



cre Trending Stories

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

One of the greatest destinations in India to get mouthwatering handcrafted chocolates is Ooty, a charming hill town in Tamil Nadu. The fact that it's a hill station is an additional plus! There are several bakeries providing different types of chocolates, including dark, milk, and white chocolates that are loaded with raisins, cashews, almonds, and other ingredients. Visit the chocolate museum in Ooty as soon as possible to discover the process of creating chocolate.

The trip the museum takes you on begins with the harvesting of cocoa beans and finishes with the creation of the chocolate bar. It helps spread the word about chocolate's health benefits and is a chocolate lover's utter delight. The museum is distinguished by a life-size mannequin clothed in chocolate-colored attire.

Coorg, Karnataka

You imagine of retiring to the tranquilly for all time when you visit the foggy hill station with its gentle, chilly wind that is mixed with the aroma of cocoa plantations. Visit Coorg to take part in chocolate-making activities, experience plantation tours of cocoa fields, and bring home some of the silky, melt-in-your-mouth handcrafted chocolates.

If you want to experience the process of understanding how chocolate is manufactured and tasting chocolate with all of your senses while in Coorg, visits to chocolate plantations are a need.

Also Read: Monsoon Indulgence: Sip Into The Spell Of Spiced Hot Chocolate By Chef Ranveer Brar

Munnar, Kerala

Munnar is recognised as one of India's greatest hill towns and is also well-known for its in-house chocolate production. Resorts in Munnar promote chocolate tourism by setting up excursions to chocolate manufacturers and cocoa plantations. It is one of the top producers of tasty, premium cocoa seeds. Due to the accessibility of cocoa beans, Munnar is now the leading producer of handmade chocolate.

There are many different kinds of chocolates available; some of the more popular kinds include white, dark, and nut-filled. If you want to try a unique flavour, peach, blueberry, strawberry, and almond are all wonderful choices.

Puducherry

French-influenced fusion foods from Puducherry are well known for providing a distinctive eating experience. While you inhale the scent of freshly brewed coffee and baked goods, explore Pondicherry's delicious and mouthwatering quality chocolates, pastries, and truffles in the neighbourhood cafés.

Discover a chocolate-filled journey with the city's artisanal, homemade, and genuine chocolate-making classes. Everyone may have a memorable time in Puducherry thanks to the plethora of chocolates that are offered in flavours ranging from vegan to unusual selections.

Also Read: Rainy Day Bliss: Unwind And Savor The Season With These Tempting Monsoon Drinks Recipes

Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

Get yourself over to Araku Valley right away if you want to sample some delectable coffee chocolates. Because of the Valley's long history of organic farming, the chocolate produced there is known for its rich flavour and uses native cacao. Chocolates from Araku Valley promise enjoyment, and you may pick from a special selection of tastes including peanut butter, coffee biscuit, coconut, honeydew, and honey with almonds.

The hill station offers artisan chocolates that are prepared by hand and have flavours that are really local, like filter coffee. It is also delightful to sample chocolate-covered coffee beans. Araku Valley provides serene settings that are perfect for relaxing and unwinding in addition to excellent chocolates.