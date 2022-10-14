High cholesterol symptoms: 5 WARNING SIGNS in body that you should never ignore

High cholesterol symptoms: If your cholesterol levels go haywire, it can cause very grave health problems. Left unchecked, cholesterol can cause heart attacks or strokes. If you have high cholesterol, fatty deposits take place in your blood vessels, which eventually affects the blood flow to arteries. If these deposits suddenly break and form a clot, it can lead to strokes or heart attacks. The biggest problem is that most of the time, this is a silent disease, and as it shows no apparent symptoms, that fatal attack can happen all of a sudden! So look out for these warning signs in your body that can be indicative of high cholesterol.

Feeling of numbness in legs

One symptom of high cholesterol can a numb sensation in your legs and feet. Plaque formation in arteries and other blood vessels can lead to this numb feeling. Pain and uncomfortable, tingling sensation in arms and legs can also be felt an this is caused by the obstruction in oxygen-rich blood from reaching the arms and feet.

A blue or purple net-like pattern on the skin

Cholesterol embolization syndrome, which means that there might be a blockage in your arteries, can cause a blue or purple net-like pattern to appear on the skin, especially during winter.

Pale nails

Plaque formation in blood vessels affects blood circulation which in turn leads to pale nails.

Xanthelasma

This is a yellow growth that appears on or by the corners of your eyelids next to your nose. Xanthelasma can be an early warning sign that cholesterol deposits have begun. In itself, this may not be dangerous but can be indicative of future heart problems.

Psoriasis

Several studies have indicated that Psoriasis, which is a chronic inflammatory skin disease, can be indicative of cholesterol problems. Some studies say that it causes functional impairment of HDL (High-density lipoprotein), also known as "good cholesterol".

So if you are showing any of these symptoms, don't waste time. Get a blood test done after consulting a doctor, and if you have high cholesterol, strictly follow the physician's advice and lead a healthy lifestyle.

