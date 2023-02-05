High Cholesterol Levels: 9 Good Foods and Ayurvedic Remedies to Reduce Cholesterol

Foods to lower high cholesterol: Your heart health can be seriously affected due to high cholesterol levels, which also increase your risk of heart attack and other cardiovascular problems. Abnormal spikes in cholesterol levels may occur due to poor eating habits, a sedentary lifestyle, and a lack of exercise, which may further affect several bodily functions.

In addition to other helpful treatments, Ayurveda offers a holistic approach to lowering cholesterol levels that includes diet modifications, yoga asanas, breathing exercises, and herbal supplements.

A wax-like substance known as cholesterol is produced by the body for vital functions such as hormone production, cell growth, and the absorption of other vitamins. The problem emerges when we consume fatty foods that cause us to develop excess cholesterol that our body is unable to remove. This plaque then develops on our arteries, clogging them and harming our heart health.

Here are some foods which are good and help in managing cholesterol as per Ayurveda:

1. Honey

Honey prevents the entry of bad cholesterol into the lining of the blood vessels.

HOME REMEDY: Drink 1 cup of hot water with 1 teaspoon of honey and lemon juice with a few drops of apple cider vinegar.

2. Garlic

The sulphur content in garlic helps in balancing the high cholesterol levels and reduces the accumulation of plaque.

HOME REMEDY: Crush 6-8 cloves of garlic and boil them in 50ml milk and 200ml water.

3. Turmeric

It cuts down the build-up of plaques in the arterial walls.

HOME REMEDY: Make a mixture of turmeric, mashed brinjal and a few spoons of water. Spread this paste on a bread loaf and eat after meals.

4. Methi seeds (Fenugreek)

Rich in potassium, iron, zinc, calcium and other nutrients which reduce the absorption of cholesterol by the body.

HOME REMEDY: Consume a spoonful of methi powder with warm water, twice daily.

5. Coriander seeds (Dhaniya)

Coriander can reduce high cholesterol due to its hypoglycaemic effect. Thus helpful for diabetic patients as well.

HOME REMEDY: Boil 1 cup of water with 2 teaspoons of turmeric. Add milk, sugar and cardamom powder and drink 2 times a day.

6. Apples

Apples are rich in pectin and contain natural antioxidants called flavonoids that reduce high cholesterol levels and even keep your lungs and heart healthy.

HOME REMEDY: Eat an apple and other fruits with their skin as it contains additional fibres.

7. Beetroot

Beetroot contains carotenoids and flavonoids which help in regulating LDL levels.

HOME REMEDY: Have beetroot juice alone or combine it with other fruit juices for a sweeter taste.

8. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps keep high cholesterol levels in check and can be consumed 2-3 times a day for at least a month.

HOME REMEDY: Mix 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water and drink regularly.

9. Spinach

The lutein content in spinach protects the arteries from clogging and also prevents bad cholesterol from getting accumulated in the walls of the arteries.

HOME REMEDY: Apart from being part of basic cooked dishes, you can consume baby sinach leaves in small meals like salads.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)