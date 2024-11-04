As environmental conditions change, whether due to shifting seasons or urban living, our skin often bears the brunt. Fluctuating temperatures, increased sun exposure, and heightened levels of airborne pollutants can leave our skin vulnerable to a variety of issues. Addressing these concerns, Giles Morgan, Dyson Engineer, helps in understanding the connection between indoor and outdoor air quality and how managing the indoor environment can play a pivotal role in nurturing healthier skin.

The connection between indoor and outdoor air quality

Our skin serves as a crucial barrier against environmental stressors, but prolonged exposure to pollutants can compromise its defenses, leading to conditions such as psoriasis, eczema, heat rash, and acne. Although we might think of outdoor air quality as separate from our indoor environments, they are intricately connected. Opening windows to let in fresh air also allows pollutants and allergens to infiltrate our homes, affecting the air we breathe and coming into often prolonged exposure to our skin.

We spend up to 90 percent of our time indoors , making indoor air quality a critical factor in our overall well-being. Pollen, dust, and other airborne particles can compromise indoor air, and while the immediate effects may not always be visible, prolonged exposure to poor air quality can significantly impact our skin's health over time.

Moreover, accelerated ageing has been correlated with particulate matter (PM) pollution exposure – manifesting in increased pigmentation spots, wrinkles in the upper lip & forehead . Another study suggests that air pollution is significantly correlated to signs of ageing – including pigment spots and wrinkles. Any increase in exposure to soot and traffic particles has been linked to experiencing 20% more pigment spots on the face .

Addressing Skin Problems with Air Purifiers

To combat these issues, air purifiers offer an effective solution by filtering out pollutants, creating a cleaner indoor environment and helping to minimize the skin’s exposure to particle and gas pollutants. However, achieving the full benefits of an air purifier requires proper usage and maintenance. Here are some key insights to help you harness the potential of air purifiers:

• Consider Room Size: For optimal results, consider the air quality of the entire room. Select a purifier that has a fan function to project purified air throughout the space. Unlike some machines tested in small chambers, Dyson uses the POLAR (Point Loading Auto Response) testing method, which mimics a real living room environment. This ensures thorough, even, full-room purification, guaranteeing that purified air reaches every corner of even large rooms.

• Advanced Filtration Technologies: HEPA and carbon filters can remove a wide range of pollutants, including dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, and VOCs, including Formaldehyde. Cooling airflow and powerful heating capabilities help maintain air quality year-round whilst also supporting thermal comfort through the seasons.

• Removing Fine and Ultra-Fine Particles: While PM2.5 particles are commonly discussed, particles do not stop at 2.5 microns. PM0.1 particles, or ultra-fine particles, can penetrate the fine sacs in our lungs (alveoli) and even enter our bloodstream . Dyson’s latest purifiers capture 99.95 percent of particles as small as 0.1 microns and achieve fully-sealed HEPA 13 standard filtration, ensuring no air bypasses the filter.

• Coverage and Air Circulation: To determine your needs, measure the approximate length, width, and height of your room. Dyson’s latest Purifier Big+Quiet, is designed to purify air in spaces up to 1,000 sq. ft. It uses Cone Aerodynamics to deliver a 10-meter projection to deliver purified air to every corner and operates quietly at just 56 decibels.

• Smart Features: Many air purifiers include intelligent functionalities like auto mode, which adapts purification levels according to air quality. This guarantees uninterrupted protection without manual intervention.

• Improving Sleep Quality: Quality sleep is essential for overall health and skin vitality. Polluted air can disrupt sleep, potentially causing sinus irritations and breathing problems. Air purifiers create a cleaner sleeping environment, helping to reduce prolonged exposure to pollutants during sleep.

Additional Tips for Healthy Skin

• Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps maintain skin hydration , which is crucial for its overall health and resilience against pollutants.

• Healthy Diet: A diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals can support skin health. Foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds can help protect the skin from damage.

• Sun Protection: Regular use of sunscreen can help to protect the skin from UV damage, which can exacerbate the harmful effects of pollutants .