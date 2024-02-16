trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721875
NewsHealth
ADHD

How Parents Can Help Prevent ADHD Symptoms Development - Study Shares Key Information

The study - co-authored by a University of Waterloo researcher - discovered specific factors that predict a higher risk of ADHD symptoms, highlighting the importance of early targeted intervention.

|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 11:30 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • While exuberance in pre-schoolers can be very positive, research shows exuberant children can also have difficulty with self-regulation and executive functions
  • According to developmental psychologists, temperament, parenting, and the brain's executive functions all play a role in the development of ADHD symptoms
  • Researchers say that the study shows that parents can help break down the pathways that lead to ADHD through more engaged parenting behaviours
Follow Us

Trending Photos

How Parents Can Help Prevent ADHD Symptoms Development - Study Shares Key Information Image by Freepik

A new study suggested that parents of young children with an excitable or exuberant temperament could modify their parenting style to help moderate their child's potential development of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). The study was co-authored by a University of Waterloo researcher. According to developmental psychologists, temperament, parenting, and the brain's executive functions all play a role in the development of ADHD symptoms throughout childhood. However, the study discovered specific factors that predict a higher risk of ADHD symptoms, highlighting the importance of early targeted intervention.

"A collection of early traits we call exuberance in child temperaments, such as high excitement, curiosity and positive responses to unfamiliar people and contexts, combined with family factors might predispose some kids to develop ADHD symptoms," said Dr Heather Henderson, professor in developmental psychology at Waterloo and a co-author of the study. "This work demonstrates that parents can help break down the pathways that lead to ADHD through more directive and engaged parenting behaviours, such as guiding the child with verbal and physical cues as they encounter new situations."

While exuberance in pre-schoolers can be very positive, research shows exuberant children can also have difficulty with self-regulation and executive functions, such as working memory and flexible thinking. Following 291 children from just four months of age to 15 years, the researchers observed child temperament and parent-child interactions at three years, assessed the child's executive functioning at four years, and analyzed parent-reported ADHD symptoms six times between ages five and 15. The study determined that temperament and parenting work together to impact a child's developing executive functions.

The findings suggest that ADHD symptoms increase throughout childhood when a child shows early exuberant temperament, low to normal executive functions, and receives less directive and engaged parenting as the young child navigates new situations. "Symptoms of ADHD typically stabilize from ages five to nine and decrease from ages nine to 15. But for predictable cases of very young children with exuberant temperament and less directive parenting, that stabilization may not occur," Henderson said. "More directive parenting, which is not controlling but guides the child with verbal and physical cues, can help develop the child's self-regulatory skills and prevent their ADHD symptoms from increasing." 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir