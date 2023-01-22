How to add calcium to your diet? 5 foods sources high in calcium for stronger bones

Foods for stronger bones: A solid organ, bone supports the body, generates red and white blood cells, stores minerals, and protects interior organs. Because of the calcium in it, our bones are both strong and flexible. Our body makes less calcium as we age, which causes our bones to deteriorate.

Almost every action in the body needs calcium. Calcium cannot be produced by the body. Both diet and supplements must include calcium for your body to absorb it properly. Additionally, calcium can be found in several medicines, including antacids. Include foods high in calcium in your diet, avoid foods that deplete calcium, and consume adequate magnesium and vitamins D and K to support calcium's function.

Your doctor will always advise you to include foods high in calcium in your diet. So here are five foods rich in calcium that you must add to your diet:

1. Dairy products

Calcium is abundant in dairy products like milk, yoghurt, and cheese, and these foods also often absorb calcium the best. Plant-based and fortified foods do not absorb calcium as efficiently.

2. Soybeans

Soybeans that have been dry-roasted are a good calcium source. They are an excellent calcium source for vegans because a half-cup has about 119 mg of calcium in it.

3. Green leafy vegetables

Leafy green vegetables, such as collard greens, spinach, and kale, are very nutritious and many of them are high in calcium. Oxalates, which are naturally occurring substances that bind to calcium and limit its absorption, are abundant in leafy greens like spinach.

4. Almonds

Calcium, fatty acids, vitamin E, antioxidants, and proteins are all abundant in almonds. They aid in bone regrowth, heart health maintenance, and cognitive enhancement. Almonds should only be consumed in modest portions because they are high in lipids and calories.

5. Figs and other fruits

Raw and dried figs are full of fibres, antioxidants, and proteins, with a lot of calcium. Oranges and papayas are two additional fruits that are high in calcium.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)