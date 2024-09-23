How To Manage Diabetes Distress And Burnout Better?

Living with diabetes can feel like juggling many things at once. It requires constant glucose monitoring, meal planning, and maintaining an exercise routine. One must also consider how daily activities may impact glucose levels and be prepared for sudden changes. Known as diabetes distress, this relentless cycle of responsibilities and worries affects about 33% of adults with Type 2 diabetes in India .

Managing a chronic condition with care and caution, while navigating everyday life stressors, can be overwhelming. This may lead to mental fatigue and strain, increasing frustrations, isolation, and burnout. In turn, such feelings can make it difficult to manage diabetes. Engaging in physical activity, managing healthy diet keeping an eye on glucose levels with simple tools such as continuous glucose monitoring devices, people can manage diabetes and seek better health outcomes,” says Dr. Abhijit Jadhav, Director, Aaditya Care, Speciality Diabetes &Thyroid clinics, Mumbai.

Dr. Prashanth Subramanian, Head of Medical Affairs, Emerging Asia & India, Diabetes Care, Abbott, added, “Identifying distressful feelings and addressing them is crucial. It is important to find ways to take a holistic approach in managing the condition better... Technology such as continuous glucose monitoring devices, which offer useful real-time information on one’s blood sugar highs or lows and adopting a healthy lifestyle through diet and exercise can help navigate the condition.

Ways to steer through the challenges of living with diabetes:

1. Acknowledging the problem:

The first step to solving any health related challenge is to admit that there may be an issue and acknowledge it. It's normal to have ups and downs when managing one’s health, but constant stress and feeling overwhelmed could be a sign of diabetes distress. To feel better, start by recognizing the signs and patterns. Pay attention to your emotions and body to find the support you need. Additionally, as per the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, people with diabetes are more likely to experience depression. If you suspect symptoms of depression, talk to a healthcare professional as soon as possible.

2. Curating a treatment plan:

Being open about your diabetes and the struggles you face is key to getting the right care. Managing a health condition can feel lonely because of the changes you need to make. Talk to your loved ones about how you're feeling and the kind of support you need. Have honest discussions with your doctor about everything affecting your health, both physical and mental. This will help them create a personalized plan for managing your diabetes, including medications and support groups. Technology can also be a big help in your day-to-day management. Continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) like Freestyle Libre can give you valuable information and empower you to take charge of your health. These prick free and painless monitors track your blood sugar levels all the time, giving your doctor a clearer picture and allowing them to adjust your treatment more effectively.

3. Focusing on the Essentials:

The key to feeling better is finding a balance. Figure out what activities and health goals are most important to you. It will make managing diabetes and your overall health feel more manageable in the long run. Technology can be a big help! Tools like trackers can monitor important things like blood sugar levels, fitting seamlessly into your routine without extra work. Don't forget to be kind to yourself. Balancing a chronic illness with daily life is tough and may take a toll mentally. Make time for things you enjoy such as travelling, gardening, reading - things that remind you there's more to you than your diagnosis. By focusing on what matters most and letting go of the rest, you can create a healthier and happier life.

