How To Protect Your Heart In The Summer Heat, Follow Expert Tips

Heart health in summers: The heart needs to work harder to keep the body's core temperature cool as a result of the extreme summer heat raising our body temperature. If proper measures aren't taken over the summer, those who already have cardiac problems might get a heart attack or a stroke.

In order to keep the body cool when the temperature rises, the heart must beat more rapidly. This is particularly applicable if you reside in a region with scorching summers. The majority of people endure this adjustment well, but those who have heart conditions run the risk of experiencing arrhythmias, heat stroke, dehydration, and heart attacks.

Dr Mohit Tandon, Consultant Non-Invasive Cardiologist, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Okhla –New-Delhi spoke to Zee English Digital about ways to protect your heart from the summer heat.

How Does Hot Weather Affect Heart?

Our hearts, lungs, and kidneys have to work harder to maintain a normal body temperature when we are exposed to hot weather. It can have a substantial effect on people who are already coping with a cardiac condition.

Angina, irregular heartbeat, and heart failure may be more likely to occur in people with heart failure or coronary artery disease because their hearts have to work harder.

According to Kuwaiti research, there is a clear correlation between rising temperatures and heart-related mortality, with the majority of these deaths happening between 35 and 43.8 degrees Celsius. These kinds of temperatures are typical in Indian summers.

Through radiating heat and releasing sweat, our body releases heat to regulate body temperature. These two processes both include an increase in blood flow to the skin. The heart must work harder for this to happen, and on hot, humid days, it could pump 2 to 4 times as much blood per minute as it would on a cold day.

Moreover, several medications given to heart patients may make things worse, such as:

- Beta-blockers, which are recommended to regulate blood pressure and heart rate, may prevent the heart from beating more quickly.

- Diuretics, which increase the amount of water your body excretes in your urine to minimise swelling, might raise your risk of developing electrolyte imbalances and dehydration.

How To Care For Your Heart in Summers?

1. Don’t go outside unless necessary in hot weather, even if necessary try to schedule your outdoor visits to avoid the hottest periods usually between 10 am to 3 pm.

2. When outside wear light-coloured clothing of breathable material with sweat-absorbing properties like cotton.

3. Drink an adequate amount of water to keep your body cool and hydrated.

4. Avoid caffeinated drinks and frequent tea as it leads to diuresis and thus loss of water

5. You can drink juicy fruits like watermelon (tarbooj), muskmelon(kharbooj), lemon water (nimbu paani), sugarcane juice, and citrus fruits.

6. Avoid exercising in hot weather; prefer early morning or late evenings when it is cooler

7. Try to keep indoor temperatures in a comfortable zone with the help of air conditioners, coolers or fans with natural ventilation, studies suggest indoor temperatures between 25 to 30 degree Celsius as a comfortable temperature for most Indians.

8. Always check the weather advisory for conditions of heat waves, high and low temperatures and humidity levels. In a highly humid conditions, even lesser hot days can lead to dehydration due to increased sweating and lack of the cooling effects of evaporation.

Important Tips

- Individuals with heart failure who have been told to limit their water consumption should speak with their doctors to find out how much water and other fluids are allowed as well as whether any adjustments to their medication doses are necessary.

- Diabetics should consult their doctors and dieticians before trying to keep them self-hydrated by consuming frequent fruit juices or eating fruits beyond the permitted range.

- Heart patients and anyone with blood pressure problems should refrain from flavouring liquids with various salt-containing ingredients because this might raise blood pressure.

- Do not stop taking a medicine or change the dosage without first consulting with your doctor.

You can enjoy the summers and stay cool by keeping in mind these tips.