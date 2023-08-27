How To Protect Yourself From Dengue - 7 Precautionary Measures To Follow

In recent years, dengue fever has emerged as a growing public health concern in various parts of the world, causing widespread outbreaks and posing a serious threat to communities. This mosquito-borne viral infection, transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, has the potential to lead to severe flu-like symptoms, and in some cases, can escalate to a life-threatening condition known as severe dengue or dengue hemorrhagic fever.

As the global incidence of dengue continues to rise, it becomes imperative for individuals to adopt proactive measures to safeguard themselves and their families from this mosquito-borne viral infection disease.

Preventing dengue relies heavily on controlling mosquito populations and minimizing opportunities for mosquito bites. Simple yet effective steps, such as eliminating stagnant water sources where mosquitoes breed, using mosquito nets or screens, wearing long-sleeved clothing, and applying insect repellent, can play a crucial role in reducing the risk of exposure.



Here Are 7 Precautionary Measures To Stay Safe From Dengue

Eliminate Breeding Sites

Remove standing water in and around your living area to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. Regularly empty containers, flower pots, and other items that can collect water.

Use Mosquito Repellents

Apply mosquito repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin and clothing, especially during peak mosquito activity times.

Wear Protective Clothing

Cover your skin with long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and shoes when you're outdoors, especially in mosquito-prone areas.

Use Mosquito Nets

Sleep under mosquito nets, especially if you don't have screens on windows and doors, to keep mosquitoes from biting you at night.

Keep Doors And Windows Closed

Keep doors and windows closed during dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active. Use screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering your living spaces.

Maintain Cleanliness

Keep your surroundings clean and well-maintained. Trim tall grass and bushes, as mosquitoes tend to hide in these areas.

Stay Informed

Stay updated about dengue outbreaks in your area and follow any guidelines provided by health authorities to protect yourself and your family.