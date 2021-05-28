Caregiving is a demanding and challenging job. It can be stressful, tiring, and overwhelming. But it's also rewarding to help someone who needs you. The following are helpful tips for how to take care of seniors at home:

Ask the senior if they want to have a caretaker come into their home

Contrary to what you may think, your elderly loved ones have their preferences and it is important to involve them in decision making. It would help a great deal to find out if they would like in-home aged care providers instead of bringing in one without asking. Visit https://www.homecaring.com.au/ for home care packages to choose from.

Keep an emergency contact list on hand with doctor's information and important phone numbers

There is no telling when you might need to call for help or want your loved one's doctor to come over. Consider keeping the list in an easily accessible spot in the house so that anyone can use them when the need arises. You can make several lists so that you have one with you wherever you go.

Make sure you have a way for family members or friends to reach you in case of an emergency

If you are not always around to watch over your loved one, it is imperative to keep your lines open for communication with family or friends so that they can find you quickly when an emergency arises. It also helps to know their neighbours and exchange contacts for the same reason.

Offer your help whenever possible

Offer to do things like grocery shopping, cooking, housekeeping, errands, and more so that the seniors can focus on what they need/want to do. Besides, they may not have much strength to keep up with these activities and will surely need help even though they may not ask for it.

Encourage your loved one to stay active

Physical exercise offers many benefits and can keep your loved one in good shape for many years. It also releases feel-good hormones that keep anxiety and depression at bay. Please encourage them to remain active by offering to do their gardening or taking walks together and grooming pets.

Be patient when it comes to any mood swings or changes in behaviour

As people age, they tend to suffer from brain disorders like dementia and Alzheimer’s'. This may be due to medication changes or other factors that are out of your control. Do not take these changes personally, as they are part of the ageing process.

The elderly are vulnerable, and it is up to us as their loved ones to make sure they are provided for. We can do this by providing them with the care they need in an environment that makes them happy--their home.

It's possible to provide your senior citizen family member with a whole lot of love at home while making sure he or she doesn't feel left out from society. Take care of your aging relatives now so you don't have regrets later.

