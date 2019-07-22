IIT Hyderabad-incubated health startup gets Rs 25 lakh grant

Hyderabad: An Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad-incubated startup BeAble has won Rs 25 lakh in funding for developing 'ArmAble' -- a gamified arm rehabilitation device for stroke patients aimed at providing an intensive and regular rehabilitation therapy for the upper limb.

The device that provides rehabilitation therapy for the upper limb through interactive and fun games can help patients suffering from cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis (MS), traumatic brain injury, fracture and frozen shoulder.

The startup was awarded seed grant of Rs 25 lakh to support its market penetration and scale-up operations at the ‘Open Innovation Challenge 2019' of India Innovation Growth Programme (IIGP) 2.0 which received more than 1,600 applications.

"The Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE), IIT Hyderabad, is focused entirely on boosting healthcare innovation in India. BeAble is one such example of an innovative startup coming out from the CfHE and we are sure they will make a positive impact on Indian healthcare sector," said professor Renu John, Co-Head of CfHE and Head, Department of Biomedical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad.

The IIGP 2.0 is a tripartite initiative of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), American global defense manufacturer Lockheed Martin and Tata Trusts.

"IIGP 2.0 has put 'BeAble' health in a position which allows us to aggressively pursue our targets. The seed granted will accelerate our pilot production," said Habib Ali, Biomedical Engineer and a CfHE Fellow who co-founded BeAble.

At present, BeAble is preparing to sell the devices to hospitals, physiotherapy clinics and rehabilitation centers as well as to individual customers on a rental basis.