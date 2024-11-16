India Tops Global Diabetes Chart In 2022: Over 60% Of Cases Untreated, Lancet Report Reveals

In 2022, India emerged as the diabetes capital of the world, housing over a quarter of the global diabetic population. This alarming revelation, published in The Lancet by the NCD Risk Factor Collaboration (NCD-RisC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), paints a concerning picture of the nation’s battle against this chronic illness.

With 212 million diabetics, nearly 62% remained untreated, underscoring a significant gap in awareness, access, and intervention. Here’s a closer look at the findings, their implications, and the road ahead for India.

Diabetes in India: Sobering Numbers

212 Million Diabetics: India accounted for 23.7% of its population being diabetic in 2022. This figure is more than double the diabetes rate in 1990.

Treatment Gaps: Approximately 133 million diabetics in India were not receiving treatment, leading the world in untreated cases.

Pre-diabetes Prevalence: Nearly 15.3% of the population was pre-diabetic, signaling a looming health crisis.

In stark contrast, China, with a comparable population size, reported 148 million diabetics, with around 78 million untreated cases—much fewer than India.

A Global Surge in Diabetes

Worldwide, the number of people living with diabetes surpassed 828 million in 2022, a staggering fourfold increase since 1990. The rise in untreated cases—445 million diabetics above 30 years old—also tripled during this period, highlighting an urgent need for global action.

Alarming Trends in India

Gender Disparity in Treatment: While treatment coverage has improved since 1990, it remains suboptimal:

Women: From 21.6% in 1990 to 27.8% in 2022.

Men: From 25.3% to 29.3% in the same period.

Obesity and Underweight Stats:

61 million women (14%) and 58 million men (12%) were underweight in 2022.

Conversely, 44 million women (10%) and 26 million men (5%) were classified as obese.

Youth at Risk:

42 million boys (22%) and 35 million girls (20%) were categorized as thin, but obesity was also rising, affecting 7.3 million boys (4%) and 5.2 million girls (3%).

Challenges and Consequences

India faces unique challenges in combating diabetes:

Younger Onset: Many cases occur in younger adults, leading to prolonged complications.

Life-Threatening Risks: Untreated diabetes can result in heart disease, kidney damage, vision loss, or even premature death.

Rising Fake Foods: Increasing consumption of unhealthy, processed foods exacerbates the situation.

What Can Be Done?

Dr. Ranjit Mohan Anjana from the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation emphasized the need for ambitious policies to prevent diabetes through:

Dietary Reforms: Restricting unhealthy foods and subsidizing healthy alternatives.

Exercise Accessibility: Promoting safe walking areas, free public park access, and fitness centers.

School Nutrition Programs: Free, balanced meals to instill healthy eating habits early.

India’s diabetes crisis is not just a health issue—it’s a wake-up call for individuals, policymakers, and healthcare systems alike. Simple steps like incorporating regular physical activity, adopting a healthy diet, and ensuring early screenings can go a long way in combating this epidemic.

As the Lancet report starkly highlights, without immediate and collective action, India’s diabetes numbers will continue to climb, straining its healthcare system and impacting the lives of millions.