India’s Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) has reclassified packaged drinking and mineral water as "high-risk food." This change means stricter safety protocols, with manufacturers now required to undergo regular inspections and annual audits by FSSAI-approved agencies.

What Prompted the Move?

This decision follows the government's October 2024 announcement to remove the need for Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for these products. The new classification aims to enforce higher safety standards, ensuring quality and consumer trust.

Under these updated guidelines:

→ Manufacturers must complete mandatory inspections before obtaining licenses or registrations.

→ Businesses must comply with annual, risk-based audits to maintain their operational licenses.

Does This Indicate a Safety Concern?

No, the reclassification doesn’t mean packaged water is unsafe. Instead, it emphasizes stronger monitoring to maintain quality. By labeling it "high-risk," the FSSAI ensures that products undergo rigorous safety checks, benefiting consumers in the long run.

Industry Challenges and Reforms

Previously, manufacturers had to acquire dual certifications from both the BIS and FSSAI, leading to administrative delays and increased costs. Industry leaders advocated for streamlined regulations, resulting in the October 2024 decision to eliminate BIS certification requirements.

Now, inspections and audits will be handled solely under FSSAI guidelines, simplifying the regulatory process while maintaining robust safety checks.

What Defines 'High-Risk Food'?

According to the FSSAI, high-risk foods are products requiring strict monitoring, regular inspections, and yearly audits. Other food items in this category include:

→ Dairy products and analogues

→ Meat and meat products, including poultry

→ Fish and fish products

→ Eggs and egg products

→ Indian sweets and prepared foods

→ Nutrient-fortified products like fortified rice kernels

State food commissioners oversee these inspections, ensuring compliance with national safety standards.

What Does This Mean for Consumers?

The reclassification assures buyers that packaged drinking water and mineral water undergo stringent safety measures. Regular inspections and audits ensure the quality and safety of these essential products, reinforcing consumer confidence.

By implementing these changes, FSSAI aims to streamline regulatory processes while safeguarding public health, setting a precedent for better food safety practices in India.