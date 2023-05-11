Indigestion In Summers: These 7 Foods May Help Ease In Digestion

Indigestion is a common problem that can occur at any time of the year. The heat and humidity of summer can cause the body to become dehydrated, which can lead to constipation and other digestive issues. This can lead to symptoms such as bloating, gas, and stomach pain. When the body is dehydrated, the digestive system slows down, making it harder for the body to digest food and move waste out of the body. It is more prevalent in summer due to various factors that can affect digestion.

Eating different foods, drinking contaminated water, and consuming more alcohol than usual can all disrupt the digestive system and cause indigestion. Staying hydrated, avoiding processed and spicy foods, and maintaining a healthy diet can help prevent indigestion and promote good digestive health.

Here are seven foods that may help in easing digestion during the summer months.

Watermelon

Watermelon is a refreshing fruit that is high in water content and rich in fiber. The high water content helps to keep the body hydrated, while the fiber promotes regular bowel movements. It also contains lycopene, an antioxidant that can reduce inflammation in the digestive tract.

Also read: Understanding The Effects Of Covid-19 On Long-Term Pain

Cucumber

Cucumber is another hydrating food that can help keep the body cool in hot weather. It is also rich in fiber, which can aid digestion by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation.

Yogurt

Yogurt is a good source of probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that can help maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria. Probiotics can also help improve digestion and relieve symptoms of bloating and constipation.

Papaya

Papaya is a tropical fruit that is rich in fiber and contains enzymes that can aid digestion. The enzyme papain can help break down protein in the stomach, making it easier to digest.

Mint

Mint is a natural digestive aid that can help soothe the stomach and reduce inflammation in the digestive tract. It can also help relieve symptoms of nausea and indigestion.

Fennel

Fennel seeds have been used for centuries to alleviate digestive issues. They contain compounds that can help relax the muscles in the digestive tract, reducing bloating and gas. Fennel seeds can be eaten raw or brewed as a tea.