Infertility Treatment: How Ayurveda Can Help In Enhancing Fertility? Expert Explains

Infertility, a deeply distressing and often stigmatised condition, affects millions of women across India, challenging their dreams of motherhood.

In the face of this daunting battle, Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, emerges as a beacon of hope, offering a holistic and comprehensive approach to combat infertility.

In an interview with Zee English, Rachana Gupta, Co-Founder, Gynoveda- Ayurveda-backed women's healthcare shares more about how Ayurveda can help fight the battle against infertility with it's holistic approach to enhancing fertility.



cre Trending Stories

Acknowledging the significant role of Ayurveda in addressing such pressing health issues, the Indian government, through initiatives like the Ministry of Ayush, has taken monumental steps to promote and support Ayurvedic interventions for the treatment of chronic medical conditions. By leveraging the power of

Ayurveda and addressing the specific challenges faced by Indian women, this synergy between traditional medicine and governmental efforts has the potential to create a transformative impact, revitalising hopes, and empowering couples to overcome the barriers of infertility.

This article explores the influence of Ayurveda in the battle against infertility and to achieve natural conception:

Factors Affecting Conception

Various factors can contribute to challenges in achieving natural conception, such as low Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH) levels, elevated

Prolactin levels, gynaecological disorders like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), fibroids, endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory disorders, anovulation, low sperm count or motility, and fallopian tube blockages.

Sedentary lifestyles, heightened stress levels, and erratic eating habits prevalent in modern times result in the accumulation of toxins (ama), which adversely affect the digestive and reproductive systems of both women and men, contributing to the rising rates of infertility.

Ayurvedic Approach to Tackle the Obstacles in the Path of Conception

Natural conception requires six essential factors to harmonise: the growth and development of the ovum (egg), timely ovulation, an adequately thick endometrium, endometrial receptivity, a favourable uterine climate, and proper uterine nutrition. Recognizing the significance of these factors, Ayurveda offers effective solutions that address each one, providing valuable support to couples striving for natural conception.

At the heart of Ayurveda's approach to treating any condition, including infertility, lie two fundamental pillars: shuddhi (detoxification) and shakti (strengthening immunity). By facilitating detoxification and fortifying the body's immune system, Ayurveda creates an optimal environment for a successful recovery from various ailments, one such being infertility.

A Holistic Approach to Fertility Treatment

While conventional fertility treatments such as Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) and In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) often focus solely on external interventions and hormonal treatments, Ayurveda takes a comprehensive approach. It emphasises three crucial elements: Aushadh (herbal medicine), Aahar (nutrition), and Vichar (mental and emotional health).

By integrating these aspects, Ayurveda promotes inner healing and significantly enhances the chances of successful conception.

Ayurvedic Herbs that Foster Fertility

Ayurveda has identified several potent herbs that effectively address the six essential factors for healthy conception.

Jivanti nourishes the uterus and creates a conducive environment for a healthy pregnancy.

Shatavari strengthens the reproductive system, supporting its optimal functioning. Shivlingi enhances the quality of eggs, a critical aspect of successful conception.

Putranjivak supports healthy implantation, an essential step in achieving pregnancy. These herbs restore balance to the doshas and improve the function of Artava vaha strotas, as stated in Ayurveda. They also fortify the entire reproductive system, known as Garbha shaya balya and Poshak.

Ayurveda's breakthroughs in facilitating natural ovulation and healthy conception have empowered countless couples to regain their fertility and experience the joy of parenthood.

With its holistic approach and emphasis on detoxification, and immune system strengthening through dietary and lifestyle changes, Ayurveda offers a promising solution for couples facing infertility challenges.

By acknowledging the essential factors for conception and harnessing the power of effective herbs, Ayurveda paves the way for natural conception, fulfilling the dreams of countless individuals. Its ancient wisdom has transformed the lives of thousands of couples, providing hope and restoring fertility through natural means.