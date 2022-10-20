International Chefs Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes to share with all the culinary artists around you

New Delhi: International Chefs Day is celebrated every year on October 20 to acknowledge the efforts of all the chefs around the world. It was the late chef, Dr. Bill Gallagher who introduced this day in 2004. Thus, the day was first celebrated in 2004.

As per the official website of the World Association of Chefs Societies, “It is our duty to pass on our knowledge and culinary skills to the next generation of chefs with a sense of pride and commitment to the future.”

The theme for this year's International Chefs Day celebration is 'Growing A Healthy Future'.

International Chefs Day: Quotes

“Chefs don’t make mistakes; they make new dishes." - Elizabeth Brigg

“I believe that there is always something new to learn, in fact, that is one of the three reasons that I chose to become a chef, that my education is never over." - Anne Burrell

“Skills can be taught. Character you either have or you don’t have.” - Anthony Bourdain

“In cooking, you’ve got to have a what-the-hell attitude." - Julia Child

“When I create any dish, literally the first thing I think of is, what is the purpose behind this dish? Why am I putting this ingredient in it?” - Esther Choi

“I always say that I don’t believe I’m a chef. I try to be a storyteller." - Jose Andres



International Chefs Day: Wishes to share

1. “In spite of the fact that the abilities aren’t difficult to pick up, finding the joy and finding the fulfillment and discovering satisfaction in constantly serving another person something great to eat, is the thing that makes a great eatery. Happy Chef Day!”

2. “Dear fellow Chef, I think the most superb thing on the planet is another chef. I’m constantly amped up for adapting new things about sustenance.”

3. “The kitchen truly is simply the stronghold. This is the place we spend our most joyful minutes and where we discover the delight of being a family. Happy Chefs Day!”

4. “I trust that there is continually something new to learn, actually, that is one of the three reasons that I turned into a chef, that my training is never finished. Happy Chefs Day Fellow Chef!”

5. “Chefs have another chance – and maybe even a commitment – to illuminate people in general about what is a great idea to eat, and why. Happy Chefs Day to the best chef I know!”