Yoga is an ancient practice that originated in India thousands of years ago. It involves physical postures (asanas), breathing exercises (pranayama), and meditation techniques to promote physical strength, flexibility, balance, and inner peace. Yoga is not just a form of exercise but a holistic discipline that encompasses various aspects of life.

In today's fast-paced and stressful world, the pursuit of optimal health and wellness has become a top priority for many individuals. One age-old practice that continues to gain recognition for its transformative effects on the human body is yoga. With its holistic approach to physical and mental well-being, yoga has emerged as a powerful tool for achieving balance, strength, and inner peace.

Yoga is not only good for mental health but has numerous benefits that includes improvement in digestion. Here are some yoga asanas (poses) that may help alleviate gas and bloating.

International Yoga Day 2023: 5 Yoga Asanas To Relieve Gas

Wind-Relieving Pose (Pawanmuktasana)

Lie flat on your back and bring your knees towards your chest. Hug your knees and gently rock from side to side, applying pressure on your abdomen. This pose helps to release gas and relieve bloating.

Child's Pose (Balasana)

Kneel on the floor and sit back on your heels. Lower your torso forward and rest your forehead on the mat. Extend your arms in front of you or rest them alongside your body. This posture helps to relax the abdominal muscles and promote digestion.

Supine Spinal Twist (Supta Matsyendrasana)

Lie on your back and hug your knees towards your chest. Extend your arms out to the sides in a T-shape. Slowly lower both knees to one side while keeping your shoulders grounded. Hold the pose for a few breaths and then switch sides. This twist massages the abdominal organs and aids in the release of trapped gas.

Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

Start on your hands and knees, with your wrists directly below your shoulders and your knees below your hips. Inhale and arch your back, lifting your chest and tailbone towards the ceiling (Cow Pose). Exhale and round your spine, tucking your chin towards your chest (Cat Pose). Alternate between these two poses for a few rounds, which helps to stimulate digestion and relieve gas.

Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you. Inhale deeply and lengthen your spine. Exhale and fold forward from your hips, reaching towards your feet. If you can't reach your feet, you can use a strap or hold onto your shins. This pose massages the abdominal area, stimulates digestion, and relieves gas.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)