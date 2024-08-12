International Youth Day: 14-Hours Workday; How Longer Hours Are Cutting Lives Short? Check Out Hidden Health Risks

Today, our youth are more ambitious than ever, driven by dreams of success, financial freedom, and making an impact, especially through the start-up culture. Young people are diving headfirst into entrepreneurship, willing to put in long hours to turn their innovative ideas into reality. However, in the relentless pursuit of these goals, they’re clocking in longer hours than any generation before them. The rise of the hustle culture has made 14-hour workdays a norm rather than an exception. But at what cost?

The truth is, while our young people are pushing the boundaries of productivity, they are also unknowingly putting their health and lives at risk as shared by Priyamvada S, Lifestyle coach.

● The Hidden Cost of Overwork: Your Mental Health

You might think you’re managing just fine, but the truth is, you’re doing it wrong with your mental health, and you don’t even know it. The problem isn’t just the long hours; it’s how you’re reacting to the stress they are bringing. Most people wait until life becomes unbearable before addressing their mental health. They wait for burnout, depression, or anxiety to take over, then try to fix the problem. This reactive approach is not only ineffective but also dangerous.

● Reactive vs. Preventive: The right approach for mental health

Whether it's toxic relationships, deteriorating physical health, or an unfulfilling job, you only take action when the situation becomes terrible. Imagine if you treated your mind like your body. What if mental health was part of your daily routine, like going to the gym? The good news is, it’s easier than you think, and it doesn’t require a massive time commitment.

● Feed your mind wisely

Just as your body needs proper nutrition, your mind thrives on a healthy diet of beliefs, thoughts, and social interactions. Start by monitoring your beliefs—challenge negative self-talk and replace it with empowering thoughts. Pay attention to what occupies your mind; are your thoughts lifting you up or dragging you down? Lastly, manage your social feed by unfollowing accounts that promote negativity and surrounding yourself with positivity online. By being mindful of what you consume mentally, you can create a healthier, more resilient mindset.

● Cardio for your brain: Keep your mind active

Regular mental exercise is crucial for brain health. To keep your mind active, make it a habit to read regularly, stimulating your brain with new ideas and perspectives. Writing your thoughts and feelings through journaling can also help you process emotions and reduce stress. Additionally, taking a walk in the sun for just 15 minutes can boost your mood and energy levels, offering a simple yet effective way to refresh your mind.

● Rest and recovery: The power of downtime

Just as your body needs rest after physical exertion, your mind requires downtime to recover from the demands of daily life. Prioritizing 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night is essential for mental rejuvenation. Incorporating mindfulness practices, such as meditation, can help reduce stress and improve focus. Additionally, taking regular breaks from digital devices allows your brain to recharge, helping you maintain mental clarity and balance.

This serves as a stark reminder that long work hours pose a significant health hazard. As we celebrate Youth Day, let’s make a commitment to prioritize our health—both mental and physical—before it’s too late. Remember, a balanced life isn’t just about achieving your goals; it’s about being healthy enough to enjoy the fruits of your labour.