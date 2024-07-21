Kerala In Action Mode As Nipah Virus Confirmed In Malappuram; Health Measures Activated

Following the confirmation of Nipah virus in Malappuram, a review meeting is scheduled today led by the Health Minister to discuss further actions. The health department has issued a route map detailing the locations and institutions visited by the child from the 11th to the 15th of this month. They have advised individuals who may have had contact with the child during this period to reach out to the control room. Additionally, restrictions in Anakkayam and Pandicad panchayats will be enforced starting today.

Meanwhile, the condition of the child, who has been transferred to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, remains critical, with ongoing monitoring and medical care.

On July 20, Kerala's Health Minister Veena George announced the confirmation of Nipah virus infection in a 14-year-old boy from Malappuram district. George informed the media that the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, has verified the infection in the boy, who is currently hospitalized at a private facility. She mentioned that the child is currently receiving treatment and is on ventilator support.

“He will be shifted to the government medical college at Kozhikode. The contact tracing has begun. High-risk contacts have already been isolated and their samples have been sent for testing,” the health minister said, according to reports.

She also indicated that Pandikkad is identified as the epicenter of the disease, and precautionary measures have been implemented accordingly. Residents living in proximity to the epicenter and nearby hospitals have been instructed to wear masks in public areas and refrain from visiting patients in hospitals.

“A contact list of the boys will be prepared and the samples of those in a high-risk category will be sent for testing. A meeting will be held with the district collector and district police chief to discuss the restrictions to be imposed in the 3 km radius of the epicentre. Residents of Malappuram should wear masks compulsory and remain cautious,” George added, reportedly.