close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Psychology

Kids notice more, better learners than adults: Study

According to the researchers, distributing attention may be adaptive for young children, and by being attentive to everything, they gather more information which helps them learn more.

Kids notice more, better learners than adults: Study
Representational image: Pixabay

New York: While adults are good at paying attention to what you tell them, children notice everything and hence are better at grasping new things, say researchers.

A study published in the journal Developmental Psychology shows that children tend to distribute their attention broadly, while adults use selective attention to focus on information they believe is most important.

According to the researchers, distributing attention may be adaptive for young children, and by being attentive to everything, they gather more information which helps them learn more.

The research suggests that this difference can actually help kids do better than adults in some learning situations.

For the study, 34 adults and 36 four-year-old children were analysed. Researchers provided adults and the children information that was irrelevant at the beginning of the experiment but suddenly becomes important for a task they had to complete.

"Adults had a hard time readjusting because they didn't learn the information they thought wouldn't be important," said Vladimir Sloutsky, Professor at The Ohio State University in the US.

"Children, on the other hand, recovered quickly to the new circumstances because they weren't ignoring anything. I'm sure a lot of parents will recognize that tendency of children to notice everything, even when you wish they wouldn't," he said.

Tags:
PsychologyChildrenadults
Next
Story

IIT Guwahati builds hand-held device to detect bacteria

Must Watch

PT8M40S

Decision to revoke Article 370 is against democracy: Farooq Abdullah