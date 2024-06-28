LISS vs HIIT: What Are The Benefits Of Each Workout?

Every fitness enthusiast knows that workouts are important. However, not everyone knows the ‘why’ behind a workout. People should know about the science behind workouts, to get the most out of them as per their own capacity and body types. Let us dive into the specifics of both LISS and HIIT exercises to explore the benefits and what each brings to the table, to understand which will best suit your goals and lifestyle.

Kushal Pal Singh, Fitness & Performance Expert, at Anytime Fitness breaks down the benefits of LISS and HIIT workout styles so you can choose the best one for your fitness journey.

LISS: What is it and why is it important?

Low-Intensity Steady State (LISS) exercise is a type of cardiovascular exercise that involves any type of performing any exercise at a low intensity for a longer period. Some examples include walking, jogging, cycling, swimming, etc. The benefits of LISS exercises are many which include, improving your heart's health and lung capacity to boosting the mood and reducing stress. Plus, it's a great way to burn calories and lose excess weight.

For individuals of various fitness levels, from beginners to professional athletes, LISS cardio is a good addition to most fitness routines. It's also a great choice for those who have medical conditions that prevent them from engaging in high-intensity exercises or who are recuperating from an injury.

HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training): What makes HIIT super important?

HIIT workouts involve short bursts of intense exercise followed by brief periods of rest or low-intensity activity. Workout like sprinting for 30 seconds, then walking for 60 seconds, and so on, are performed multiple times. The beauty of HIIT lies in its efficiency— one can get an effective workout in a fraction of the time compared to traditional cardio.

But the benefits of HIIT go beyond just saving time. It has been proven that HIIT increases fat burning, speeds up metabolism, and improves cardiovascular health. It can also aid in the development of strength and endurance because it combines short rest intervals with high-intensity bursts of exercise. And because you're constantly pushing your limits, HIIT workouts can be incredibly effective for breaking through fitness regimes and achieving new levels of performance.

Choosing the Right Workout for You:

Which type of exercise is best for you: LISS or HIIT? The truth is, it depends on your goals, preferences, and fitness level. LISS is the best option if you're looking for a steady-state workout that you can do for longer durations. On the other hand, if you're short on time but still want to get a killer workout, HIIT could be the perfect choice. Whatever you choose, enrolling in a fitness club to understand your fitness quotient, would any day be a better idea.

Whatever your fitness objectives and activity constraints, the secret is to find an exercise regimen that you enjoy and that works well with your busy schedule. Whether you're pounding the pavement on a morning run or crushing a HIIT session at the gym, the most important thing is that you're staying active and taking care of your body. As stated earlier, you can enroll in a gym or fitness club to stay focused.

Both LISS and HIIT offer numerous advantages for your physical and mental health. Whether you prefer the steady paces of a long run or the intense bursts of a High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workout, incorporating both types into your fitness routine will help you reach your fitness objectives and live a healthier, happier life.