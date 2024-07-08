Mastering Migraines: Effective Treatment Strategies

A Migraine attack is described as a debilitating episode of headache characterised by intense throbbing or pulsating pain, usually on one side of the head which is often accompanied by symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light (photophobia) and sound (phonophobia) and in some cases, visual disturbances which are known as auras.

With passing years, studies have shown that migraine can have a lot of triggers and these can vary widely among individuals. The common ones are :

-Bright lights, loud noises, strong smell of perfumes or bad odour, allergens.

-Fluctuation of hormones during menopause, pregnancy, and menstruation.

-Excess of Caffeine or Alcohol.

-Irregular eating patterns or skipping meals.

-Insomnia or Oversleeping.

-Emotional stress, tension, and anxiety.

-Extreme heat or cold environment.

-Intense physical activity or exertion.

We mostly encounter patients who’ve had a long history of Migraine, and have been to multiple doctors and healthcare facilities for treatment but have just found symptomatic relief. They usually tell us that they need a solution to get rid of the problem rather than just the symptoms, as repeated episodes affect their quality of life.

Treating symptoms is not difficult, but important is to treat the disorder from its base. Therefore, Migraine can be managed using 2 strategies: Acute treatment and Prophylactic treatment.

The acute treatment includes some strategies to help ease the symptoms swiftly. These are :

1. Over the counter pain-killers like ibuprofen, triptans, acetaminophen etc.

2. Resting in a dark, quiet room

3. Cold compressions and ice packs on the head and neck.

4. Avoiding triggers

5. Gentle massages.

But for those experiencing severe or frequent attacks and in need of a long-term solution, Dr. Shubh Karman Saini, at Manjeet Saini Hospital Jalandhar provides a tailored Migraine care solution which includes a thorough assessment of the patient first, designing the course of medication (usually lasting around 6 months) depending on the patient’s age, built, psychological type, triggers, etc., intensive counselling sessions and using groundbreaking technology via a headset which helps accelerate the treatment process. This process can be achieved in patients as well as via online consultation on our helpline number.

This technique not only reduces the intensity of migraine attacks but also helps decrease their frequency. There comes a time when most of our patients report that they have not experienced a migraine episode even after 3-4 years of completing treatment. This not only improves their quality of life but also helps them concentrate

better in their day-to-day activities.

It's important to note that triggers can vary widely among individuals, and what triggers migraines for one person may not affect another. Maintaining a migraine diary can help identify personal triggers, which allows for better management and prevention strategies. If migraines are severe, frequent, or significantly impact daily life, consulting with a psychiatrist is recommended for personalised guidance and treatment options.