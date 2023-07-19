Menstrual Health: 7 Essential Items All Women Need To Stay Comfortable During Their Periods

Women can understand the necessity of caring for their physical and emotional well-being at this time by learning about the significance of self-care during the menstrual cycle.

Women should take extra care of their bodies during menstruation to guarantee a relaxing and healthy period experience.

In an interview with Zee English, Ms. Sujata Pawar, Co-founder, and CEO at Avni- A startup focused on holistic menstrual care says, "Utilizing the proper menstruation products, maintaining excellent hygiene, and controlling pain can all assist to lessen discomfort and provide a more comfortable and healthier period experience."



Self-care techniques including rest, relaxation, and stress reduction can support a more balanced emotional state by helping to handle the emotional ups and downs.

7 Items That Can Help Make Your Periods Comfortable

Reusable Cloth pads

Commercial sanitary pads can be replaced with reusable cloth pads, which are more sustainable and environmentally friendly. Reusable cloth pads frequently have natural fibres, allowing for greater airflow and lowering the possibility of skin allergies or rashes that can occasionally develop with the available sanitary pads in the market. Menstrual items that are disposable make up a sizable portion of landfill garbage. Utilizing good quality, chemical-free reusable cloth pads can lessen the impact on the environment and encourage sustainable behaviours.

Period panties

Period underwear can be useful in a variety of ways, including comfort, convenience, and advantages for the environment. Multiple layers of absorbent fabric are used in the design of period panties, which often include moisture-wicking and leak-proof technologies. Period knickers are frequently created from flexible, soft, breathable materials that are cosy to wear all day long. They may be a more comfortable option than more common sanitary items like pads or tampons, which may cause annoyance or discomfort.

Menstrual Cups

Menstrual Cups are used to collect menstrual flow. Menstruation cups are reusable, bell-shaped silicone or rubber cups that are put into the vagina. Unlike tampons and pads, they are environmentally benign and can be worn for extended periods of time. When positioned correctly, menstrual cups can offer comfort and leak-free protection.

Pain relief patches

To relieve menstrual cramps and discomfort locally, pain relief patches can be useful during periods. These are made to give medicine right to the area that is hurt. The patches release active substances when placed on the lower abdomen or lower back, which is where many women have menstrual cramps, and these ingredients can help reduce pain and discomfort there. These patches can help those who have severe or protracted menstrual cramps to manage their discomfort throughout the day or night, which can be especially helpful for them.

Massagers

Massagers might be useful during periods since they relieve muscle tension and menstrual cramps. Increasing blood flow to the pelvic area by massaging the lower abdomen and back may lessen pain and discomfort related to menstruation. Inflammation can be decreased and waste items can be removed more easily with improved blood flow. A non-invasive and drug-free way to manage period pain is by using a massager. For those who prefer not to take painkillers or have sensitivity to particular medications, this may be advantageous.

Heating Pads

Menstrual cramps and stomach discomfort can both be soothed with the use of heat patches or heating pads. The uterine muscles can be relaxed by applying heat to the lower abdomen, which can considerably lessen the severity of menstrual cramps. Heat encourages vasodilation, which improves blood flow to the area and reduces muscle tension, relieving pain.

Pain relief Roll-on

For quick and efficient comfort during periods, always consider using a pain relief roll-on. These roll-ons often include natural substances and topical analgesics that can ease cramping and discomfort related to menstruation. It ensures that the active components are concentrated where they are most needed, women can apply the pain relief gel directly to the lower abdomen or any other uncomfortable place.

The menstrual cycle is unique to each woman, so what works for one woman might not work for another. Taking care of yourself during this normal phase of your menstrual cycle by paying attention to your body's cues is important.

Seek advicefrom a if you healthcare provider if you experience severe or unusual symptoms during your period. "In order to preserve physical and emotional comfort, lowering stress levels, and enhancing general well-being throughout periods one must take care of themselves during their monthly cycle," concludes Ms. Sujata.

Embracing menstrual cycle with self-awareness and self-compassion enables women to feel empowered, happy and accpeted about their bodies and health.