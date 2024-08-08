Mpox Virus: Deadly Monkeypox Outbreak In Africa, WHO May Declare A Global Emergency

The monkeypox virus is spreading rapidly in African countries. The scientific journal has expressed serious concern about this. Initially reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the virus has now reached Uganda and Kenya. There are fears that it could spread across the entire African continent.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also shown seriousness regarding this issue. The organization may soon declare it a global health emergency. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus posted on X, stating that he is considering forming an international health regulations emergency committee. The purpose is to determine whether it is necessary to declare a global health emergency in light of the increasing threat.

The WHO chief mentioned in his post that efforts are being made to curb the transmission of monkeypox in collaboration with Africa's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He also noted that there is a lack of funds to implement all necessary measures to stop the virus. However, the African Union's Permanent Representatives Committee has allocated $10.4 million from COVID funds to Africa's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What is the monkeypox virus?

The monkeypox outbreak has been observed before in the DRC. The government declared a national emergency in 2022 as well. The monkeypox virus is a viral infection that can cause skin rashes, headaches, fever, and other symptoms. It is a contagious disease that can spread from animals to humans. It is an infectious disease that can spread through contact with an infected person. It can last for 2 to 4 weeks. Avoiding contact with infected individuals and vaccination are the primary methods for preventing this disease.

According to the World Health Organization, the monkeypox virus can lead to other health complications, including pneumonia, vomiting, difficulty swallowing, and corneal infections with vision loss. It can also cause inflammation in the brain, heart, and rectum. People with HIV and weakened immune systems are at higher risk for complications from monkeypox. Since the beginning of this year, nearly 14,250 cases have been reported in South Africa, with over 450 deaths. More than 96% of monkeypox cases are in the DRC.