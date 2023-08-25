Myth Vs. Fact: 5 Biggest And Most Common Misconceptions About Cataracts

As you become older, the typically clear lens that focuses light behind your iris and pupil gets yellow and hazy with dead cells and protein. As you age, your body replaces old and dead cells more slowly, which results in cataracts.

What are cataracts?

Cataracts are hazy patches that develop on your eye's lens. Crystallins, a kind of protein, make up the majority of your lens' transparent, pliable structure. Your lens's proteins degrade as you age, resulting in hazy areas that impair your vision.



Age-related cataracts are the most prevalent type of ailment, and doctors view them as an unavoidable aspect of ageing.

Symptoms of Cataracts

- Cataract symptoms include:

- Misty, fuzzy, hazy, or filmy vision

- Alterations in how you see colour (colours may appear faded or less vibrant)

- Sensitivity to strong light from lamps, headlights, or the sun

- Halos or streaks that appear around lights are examples of glare

- A challenge to see at night

- Your prescription for vision changes, including worsening nearsightedness

- Reading needs a stronger light

- Multiple vision

According to Dr Ajay Sharma, Chief Medical Director at EyeQ, "Cataracts are one of the most common causes of vision loss all around the world. So, if you have a cloudy vision, it might be a cataract. There are many misconceptions about cataracts including their treatment and prevention."

Myths About Cataract

Here’s a myth-buster to learn about cataracts and its treatment.

Myth 1: Cataract only affects the aged

Fact: Although cataracts are common in old age but can occur at any time. In a few cases, symptoms may not come to light until years. In cases where cataracts develop at an early age, it can be congenital, or hereditary or it might have developed following ocular or peribulbar trauma. It can also occur in some systemic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, nutritional deficiencies, stress, etc.

Myth 2: Yoga, diet, and eyedrops can prevent/dissolve the cataract

Fact: It is one of the most common misconceptions. The development of cataracts is a natural ageing process and cannot be prevented or dissolved by any eye drop or lifestyle change. There is not a single FDA-proven eye-drop that can prevent, delay, or dissolve cataracts. However, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and blocking UV rays with sunglasses can slow down its progression.

Myth 3: Cataracts can grow back

Fact: Cataract is characterised by cloudiness of the clear lens of the eye. It happens when the transparent proteins in the lens lose their elasticity and begin to clump together. So when a person undergoes cataract surgery the cloudy lens is replaced with a new artificial lens and Hence, it cannot grow back.

Myth 4: Cataract surgery should only be done when it ripens

Fact: With modern technology, cataract surgery can be done in the early stages. It is recommended to have surgery before the condition advances.

Myth 5: Cataract surgery is risky and takes time to heal

Fact: Cataract surgery is one of the safest procedures in the field of medicine. It is a painless surgery. A person can resume day-to-day activities, once the eye patch is removed which is done on the next day post-surgery. Nowadays surgeons don’t even put the eye patch.

Cataracts cannot be prevented but it can be treated. It is important to schedule an appointment every year as you age, to keep your eyes healthy, and to detect any problem as soon as possible so that needed intervention can be done timely. At EYE-Q, we have eye specialist doctors and the latest femtosecond lasers to perform cataract surgery.