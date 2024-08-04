National Bone And Joint Day 2024: 10 Ways To Ensure Bone Health

For long-term mobility and general well-being, maintaining bone health is crucial. In addition to providing structure, bones store calcium and shield inside organs. As we age, osteoporosis and other fractures grow more common, and strong bones are essential for preventing them. A balanced lifestyle that includes proper nutrition and exercise is necessary to maintain bone health.

10 practical methods shared by Dr. Debashish Chanda, Lead Consultant, Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram for preserving and improving bone health are covered in this article, enabling you to remain strong and active at any age:

1. Eat a Calcium-Rich Diet

One of the main components of bone tissue is calcium. Aim for 1,000–1,200 mg of calcium per day for adults. Dairy items like milk, cheese, and yogurt are good sources, as are foods fortified with calcium, leafy green vegetables, and almonds. You can make sure you get the calcium you need by include a range of foods in your diet.

2. Get Enough Vitamin D

The absorption of calcium requires vitamin D. No matter how much calcium you eat, your body cannot absorb it if you do not have enough vitamin D in your system. In addition to being produced by the sun, vitamin D can also be acquired from diets like fatty fish, fortified milk, and pills. Try to get between 600 and 800 IU of vitamin D daily.

3. Engage in Weight-Bearing Exercise

Exercise that involves weight bearing, such as jogging, weightlifting, and walking, promotes the growth of new bone and preserves existing bone density. To maintain strong bones, try to get in at least 30 minutes of exercise most days of the week.

4. Include Strength Training

Exercises involving strength training, such lifting weights or utilizing resistance bands, are essential for maintaining bone health. By strengthening and increasing bone density, these workouts lower the risk of fractures. Your exercise regimen should include strength training at least twice a week.

5. Avoid Smoking and Limit Alcohol

Bone deterioration can result from heavy alcohol intake and smoking. In addition to decreasing bone mass and raising the risk of fracture, alcohol disrupts the body's calcium homeostasis. Your bone health can be greatly improved by quitting smoking and drinking alcohol in moderation.

6. Ensure Adequate Protein Intake

For the maintenance and repair of bones, protein is necessary. Bone health is supported by a diet rich in lean meats, legumes, and dairy products, as well as a balanced intake of appropriate protein. But since too much protein might cause calcium loss, moderation is essential.

7. Maintain a Healthy Weight

While being overweight can place undue stress on bones, being underweight raises the risk of bone loss and fractures. Overall bone health is supported by maintaining a healthy weight through a balanced diet and consistent activity.

8. Consider Supplements

There are situations when a diet is insufficient to meet your needs for nourishment. Supplements high in calcium and vitamin D can help close the gaps. But before beginning any supplement regimen, it's crucial to speak with a healthcare professional to be sure it's suitable for your needs.

9. Monitor Bone Density

In particular, if you are at risk for osteoporosis, routine bone density testing can help you keep an eye on the condition of your bones. These tests assist in the early detection of osteoporosis before a fracture develops by measuring the quantity of calcium and other bone minerals in a segment of bone, typically the spine, hip, or forearm.

10. Practice Good Posture

Maintaining proper posture eases the strain on your hips and spine and helps keep your bones in place. Over time, problems with bones and joints might result from poor posture. Simple habits like adopting ergonomic furniture and sitting and standing straight can have a big impact.

Maintaining bone and joint health requires proactive measures, including regular physical activity like weightlifting and strength training to promote bone density, and a balanced diet high in calcium and vitamin D to support bone health. A healthy weight reduces joint strain while avoiding smoking and heavy alcohol use prevents bone weakening.

Good ergonomics and proper posture help avoid joint strain and injury. For those already experiencing bone and joint issues, proper diagnosis and treatment, including medication, physical therapy, and sometimes surgical procedures, are crucial for effective symptom management and improved quality of life. The ROSA Knee System exemplifies advanced medical technology in orthopedic surgery, enhancing the precision of knee arthroplasty through robotic assistance, real-time data, and personalized surgical planning.