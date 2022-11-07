National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: History, significance and all about this day

National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: In India, nearly 1.1 million new cases are reported annually. Cancer is the second-leading cause of mortality worldwide and is a non-communicable disease. People must take action to minimize their chances of developing cancer because it is a significant issue that requires attention. High body mass index, poor fruit and vegetable intake, inactivity, and cigarette and alcohol use are some of the common causes that people can tackle.

On November 7, India observes Cancer Awareness Day. The day emphasises the need of raising public awareness of cancer prevention and early detection. In order to provide cancer treatment facilities across the nation, the National Cancer Control Program was launched in 1975.

National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: History

The former Indian Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan, first declared November 7 as National Cancer Awareness Day in September 2014. This was done to create awareness about early detection and discourage a lifestyle that risks cancer.

National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: Significance

National Cancer Awareness Day is observed on 7th November to coincide with the birth anniversary of the Novel-prize winning scientist Madame Curie.

Marie Curie, who was born in Warsaw, Poland, in 1867, is most known for discovering radium and polonium and for making a significant contribution to the fight against cancer. Her research helped to create nuclear energy and radiotherapy for effective cancer treatments.