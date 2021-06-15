हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Skincare

Neem and Aloe Vera, your skin care essentials

Aloe vera contains 75 potentially active constituents: vitamins, enzymes, minerals, sugars, lignin, saponins, salicylic acids and amino acids. Neem, especially in the oil format contains fatty acids (EFA) and is high on the disinfection quotient. A combination of the two can help with a myriad of skin issues that concern us during these months.

Neem and Aloe Vera, your skin care essentials
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: Tired of investing in expensive skin and body care products that assure results but fail to give any? Your answer lies in simple, inexpensive natural ingredients which pack a host of benefits and aren't going to load your skin with chemicals.

Summers in India are getting hotter with each passing year and the monsoons are almost upon us in some ways. The heat causes our skin to become rough and tanned, the sweat and grime clogs pores, ultimately resulting in an uneven skin tone. Before you purchase your next 'expensive-so-must-be-great' product, it's time to check out the kitchen garden for some humble Neem and Aloe Vera.

Aloe vera contains 75 potentially active constituents: vitamins, enzymes, minerals, sugars, lignin, saponins, salicylic acids and amino acids. It contains vitamins A (beta-carotene), C and E, which are antioxidants. So basically, it packs in the power of the multiple serums and masks we use into one refreshing gel. Neem, especially in the oil format contains fatty acids (EFA) and is high on the disinfection quotient.

A combination of the two can help with a myriad of skin issues that concern us during these months.

Clearing the skin, unclogging pores

Neem helps with clearing our bacteria and microbes that cause acne and eruptions of the skin; the good acids in aloe vera help with skin regeneration and overall smoothness. When combined, these magic ingredients clear out pores, remove blackheads/whiteheads without drying out the skin or leaving flaky peels. Prolonged use leaves the skin brighter, even toned and smooth.

Acts as an anti-pollutant

The antioxidant properties of Aloe Vera reverses the effects of sun burns and tan. Neem helps remove the germ/grime buildup on the skin caused by sweat and grime and is anti-inflammatory. Therefore gives lasting protection from environmental damage especially when used in everyday skin/hygiene products like in a body wash.

Rejuvenating

The collagen from the EFA in the neem and the antioxidants in aloe vera help in restoring skin elasticity, improves skin texture and appearance, puts back vitality in skin and helps in plumping the skin to make it look vibrant.

Hydrating

The most critical summer skin care need is always hydration without an oily finish. Our humble aloe vera and neem serves this function too! It moisturizes and freshens the skin especially when used pre-or during daily baths.

Now that you know the benefits, it's time to incorporate these humble ingredients. If you don't have them readily available, do consider planting them in pots.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SkincareneemAloe Veraneem oilhealth benefits of neemaloe vera for skin caresummer remedieskitchen remedieskitchen beauty products
Next
Story

How excess sugar consumption causes fatty liver

Must Watch

PT5M6S

Sagar Murder Case: Ukrainian woman could also be the reason behind murder