New Year, New Beginnings: Expert Shares Essential Health Resolutions For Moms-to-Be

Motherhood is a transformative journey that requires moms-to-be to prioritize both their physical and mental health while creating a safe and nurturing environment for themselves and their baby.

Dr. Anjila Aneja, Senior Director of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Minimal Access Surgery at Fortis La Femme GK2, emphasizes, “Motherhood can be emotionally and physically exhausting, as your body undergoes significant changes and your brain adjusts to hormonal shifts.”

Here are 10 practical health resolutions to help expectant mothers prepare for a healthy pregnancy:

1. Schedule an Appointment with a Gynecologist

Start with a preconception counseling session to address your health needs and ensure you’re ready for a smooth pregnancy.

2. Limit Screen Time

Excessive screen time can affect your mental and physical health. Reduce electronic device usage, avoid scrolling through social media, and engage in outdoor activities with loved ones.

3. Practice Self-Care

Focus on getting enough sleep, exercising, and eating nutritious meals. Engage in these activities with your partner to foster emotional readiness for the baby.

4. Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water to flush out toxins and maintain hydration.

5. Focus on Positivity

Train your brain to highlight positive moments, such as sharing smiles, hugs, and words of encouragement. These simple actions can enhance emotional well-being.

6. Assess Risks

Screen for potential risk factors, such as infectious diseases, substance abuse, or mental health concerns, to ensure a safe pregnancy.

7. Review Medications

Consult your doctor to evaluate any medications you’re taking and make adjustments if necessary to ensure the safety of both mother and baby.

8. Update Immunizations

Discuss vaccinations with your gynecologist, including influenza, Rubella (MMR), Chickenpox, Hepatitis A and B, and Typhoid, to protect against preventable diseases.

9. Screen for Genetic Disorders

Undergo genetic screening to assess potential hereditary risks and address them proactively.

10. Regular Health Check-Ups

Schedule routine check-ups, including pap smears, to monitor your overall health and maintain a safe environment for your baby.

A Holistic Approach to Health

Moms-to-be can ensure a positive pregnancy experience by following these resolutions. Regular check-ups, a balanced lifestyle, and emotional well-being not only prepare mothers for childbirth but also create a strong foundation for the baby’s health.