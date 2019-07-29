Number of polio cases reaches 47 in Pakistan

Islamabad: The National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) of Pakistan on Friday confirmed the registration of one new polio case each in Quetta and Banno provinces. With this, the number of polio cases has reached 47 this year, according to an official on Saturday.

"The majority of cases, 36, have been reported in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and its tribal districts. In Punjab five and Baluchistan and Sindh three cases each have been reported," the official said.

The official blamed the parents' refusal of to get their children immunized against polio for increase in polio cases.