Nurturing Future Healers: Benefits Of Indian Students Choosing Medicine In Europe

The test prep industry in Kota, valued at approximately Rs 10,000 crore annually, serves as a magnet for students from all corners of India. While this influx undoubtedly contributes to the town's economy, there is a dark shadow looming over this educational hub—student suicides.

In conversation with Zee News English, MUDr. Amandeep Grewal, Co-founder futureMBBS shares the all about the advantage of pursuing medical education in Europe.

"Recent reports indicate that the number of student suicides in Kota has exceeded 20 cases. Despite the district administration's efforts, including the installation of spring-loaded fans in rooms, the problem remains unaddressed," says Dr Amandeep Grewal.

The central question that arises in light of this grim situation is why young, talented individuals are subjected to such extreme stress. Examinations like the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) are undeniably crucial for bolstering India's medical infrastructure.

Dr. Amandeep Grewal futher comments, "However, they come with a dishearteningly low success rate, with only 7-8% of candidates passing. The NEET 2023 statistics illustrate the stark reality—out of 20,38,596 students who appeared for the exam, only 11,45,976 succeeded. These students were competing for a mere 91,927 MBBS and 26,773 BDS seats."

"In the face of this distressing scenario, studying medicine in Europe emerges as a viable alternative that offers a plethora of benefits. Beyond the lower tuition fees and quality education that foreign universities provide, studying abroad presents students with opportunities for cultural exposure, personal growth, and a global perspective," highlights Dr Amandeep.

Graduates from foreign universities often enjoy a wider range of career opportunities. These opportunities encompass research positions, post-graduation options, and the potential for an international career.

Dr Grewal says, "Affordability is another compelling reason to consider studying medicine abroad, especially in European countries where tuition fees tend to be more cost-effective than in the US or Canada."

This affordability can help students avoid the burden of substantial post-graduation debt, making their career journey more financially sustainable.

Furthermore, one of the noteworthy aspects of studying medicine abroad is the requirement to clear the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) to return to India. This not only prevents brain drain but also augments the healthcare workforce in the country.

It ensures that talented medical professionals can contribute to India's healthcare system, addressing the ongoing shortage of skilled doctors.

Dr Grewal concludes, "studying medicine in Europe emerges as a compelling alternative for individuals facing academic challenges, seeking cultural exposure, or exploring new paths in their pursuit of becoming medical doctors."

"It not only provides an escape from the intense competition and pressure of Indian medical entrance exams but also equips students with valuable skills and experiences that will serve them well in their future careers," says the expert.

(Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)