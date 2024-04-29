Nurturing Mental Well-being: 5 Tips To Foster Early Mental Health In Schools

By implementing these strategies, schools in India can foster a culture of mental well-being. This will equip students with the tools they need to navigate challenges, build resilience, and thrive throughout their lives.

In India, the conversation surrounding mental health is gaining momentum, and rightfully so. Studies suggest a troubling trend - a significant portion of the student population battles mental health issues. According to the Journal of the Indian Association for Child and Adolescent Mental Health, anxiety, social withdrawal, and dysphoria collectively impact a staggering 51% of school-aged children and adolescents. This highlights the critical need to prioritise mental well-being in schools, fostering a safe space for young minds to learn, grow, and thrive.

Here are 5 tips for schools shared by Srividya Iyer, Assistant General Manager-Personalised Learning Centre, VIBGYOR Group of Schools in India to cultivate a supportive environment that prioritises mental well-being:

Prioritising Self-Care:

Just as a garden requires regular watering to thrive, kids’ well-being demands activities that rejuvenate their spirits. By equipping students with coping mechanisms and resilience-building skills early on, schools can empower them to navigate life's ups and downs effectively. Through practices like self-reflection and emotional regulation exercises, students can learn to bounce back from setbacks and adapt to adversity.

Workshops that fuel creativity:

Incorporating mental health education into the curriculum is essential for breaking down the stigma surrounding discussions on mental well-being. Schools can offer engaging and interactive workshops and programmes centred on mental health such as relationship & communication, designed to be both enjoyable and thought-provoking. These sessions can encourage students to express themselves creatively through various artistic mediums such as drawing, painting, street play, or crafting. Creative expression serves as a non-verbal outlet for emotions, fostering self-awareness and providing a means for emotional release. Additionally, schools can conduct sessions on addressing cyberbullying for students and cyber safety for parents, fostering awareness and providing avenues for assistance when needed. Furthermore, educators can leverage the power of storytelling and role-playing to help students comprehend and articulate their feelings.

Offer Counselling and Mental Health Services:

Access to mental health services within schools is essential for early intervention and support. Schools can collaborate with mental health professionals to provide counselling services, support groups, and workshops on topics such as stress management, body image, anxiety reduction, and resilience building. By offering these resources on-site, schools can remove barriers to access and ensure that students receive the help they need on time. Workshops can be conducted with parents on topics like Relationships and communication, A balancing act between Parent v/s Friend, and provide basic tips on Parenting essentials.

Mindful Movements:

Incorporating mindfulness into daily classroom routines through activities like yoga and stretching exercises can promote a sense of calm and focus among kids. Mindful movements not only improve physical health but also enhance self-awareness and mental focus, empowering students to make conscious decisions.

Create a Supportive School Environment:

Schools should strive to create a nurturing and inclusive environment where students feel safe to express their thoughts and emotions without fear of judgment or stigma. This can be achieved by promoting positive relationships among students and between students and teachers, implementing anti-bullying policies, and organising activities that promote empathy, kindness, and understanding.